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Russia Preparing False-Flag Operations To Destabilize Europe HUR

Russia Preparing False-Flag Operations To Destabilize Europe HUR


Date: 2026-10-23 05:07:10

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) reported this on Telegram.

"Russia is stepping up its destabilization strategy against the European Union with the aim of reducing or cutting off external support for Ukraine by discrediting our country's Security and Defense Forces and intimidating European governments and societies. According to assessments by Ukraine's military intelligence, this could involve carrying out provocative acts of sabotage in Central and Eastern Europe, including the Baltic states," the statement said.

According to the HUR, Russia is considering various scenarios, including false-flag operations followed by accusations against Ukraine through Russian propaganda channels and international platforms accessible to the Kremlin.

Read also: Sybiha urges Europe to ban Russian military personnel from entering EU

According to military intelligence, potential targets for Russian provocations could include critical infrastructure facilities, areas bordering Russia, the Kaliningrad exclave, the Suwalki Gap, regions of EU member states with Russian-speaking populations, and facilities controlled by the Kremlin, including the network of Russian Orthodox Church sites.

In early October 2026, Ukraine's military intelligence said Russian intelligence services had been ordered to step up their activities across the EU and NATO. Ukraine warned its partners about the associated threats.

Photo: HUR

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