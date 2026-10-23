Russia Accuses Western Intelligence Of Using AI Videos To Fuel Unrest In N Caucasus

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Russian authorities have accused Western intelligence services of using artificial intelligence-generated content to encourage dissent in the North Caucasus, warning of a potential increase in online activities targeting politically sensitive issues in the region.

Yuri Chaika, Russian President Vladimir Putin's plenipotentiary representative to the North Caucasus Federal District, made the allegations on Wednesday during a meeting chaired by Sergei Shoigu, secretary of Russia's Security Council.

The meeting focused on countering what Russian officials described as the destructive influence of foreign countries on society, including activities allegedly conducted through non-governmental organisations and online platforms.

According to Russian state news agency Interfax, Chaika warned that Western intelligence agencies were increasingly shifting their attention towards decentralised internet communities and direct communication with individuals holding opposition views.

"The main threat is shifting from funding formally established NGOs to supporting decentralised online communities and Western intelligence services directly engaging with opposition-minded citizens via the internet," Chaika claimed.

He predicted a "sharp increase" in the use of artificial intelligence to produce and distribute large volumes of content addressing sensitive political and social issues in the North Caucasus.

According to the Russian official, such materials could be directed at residents of the region, including "opposition-minded citizens".

Security officials also indicated that they intended to identify individuals allegedly responsible for producing and distributing AI-generated videos through online monitoring.

However, the authorities did not specify which videos they were referring to or provide evidence demonstrating the involvement of Western intelligence agencies.

Chaika further stated that cooperation had already been established between law enforcement agencies, regional authorities and organisations responsible for monitoring youth communities across the North Caucasus.

Regional management centres are also reportedly monitoring perceived information threats and preparing materials intended to counter their influence.

The allegations follow a longstanding pattern of Russian officials attributing unrest in the North Caucasus to foreign interference.

In 2019, protests in Ingushetia against an agreement changing the administrative boundary with neighbouring Chechnya were described by Russian officials as the result of a Western plot.

Similar accusations emerged following antisemitic riots at Makhachkala airport in Daghestan in October 2023.

At the time, Daghestan's then-head, Sergei Melikov, accused a pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel of helping organise the unrest.

Putin subsequently claimed that the disturbances had been "largely instigated" from Ukraine with the involvement of Western intelligence services.

Earlier, in 2014, Alexander Khloponin, then the presidential envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District, alleged that Western intelligence agencies were attempting to destabilise the region ahead of the Winter Olympics in Sochi.

He cited campaigns seeking recognition of the Circassian Genocide and tensions surrounding the Ossetian–Ingush conflict among the issues allegedly being exploited by foreign actors.

The latest accusations suggest that Russian security officials are increasingly focusing on artificial intelligence and decentralised online networks as potential sources of political dissent.

Nevertheless, no publicly presented evidence has established that Western intelligence services are responsible for the AI-generated content described by Chaika.