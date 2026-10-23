Hamilton To Extend F1 Career To Realise Dream Of Racing In Africa

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

AUSTIN (Texas), Oct 23 (NNN-PA Media/dpa) -- Lewis Hamilton has vowed to stay in Formula One into the 2030s in order to fulfil his dream of racing in Africa, reported PA Media/dpa.

The seven-time world champion is now 41 with the race in Rwanda, announced by F1 last week, set to take place for the first time in the“early 2030s”.

With no fixed date set in stone, Hamilton will be at least 45 when that event comes to fruition having made his debut in the sport aged 22.

Now in his second season with Ferrari, Hamilton intends to continue racing so he can take to the grid in Rwanda.

“I'm now forced to stay a bit longer because we have a race in Africa and that has been my dream to race in Africa,” Hamilton said.

“So I'm going to have to keep fighting to stay fit. If I can keep punching out results over the next years we will keep it going.”

Hamilton's replacement at Mercedes, Kimi Antonelli, has his first chance to clinch the world championship this weekend.

The 20-year-old would become the sport's youngest champion if he wins on Sunday, with Hamilton finishing outside the top five and nearest challenger George Russell outside the top nine.

While that remains unlikely, Antonelli's whopping 102-point lead with six scheduled rounds remaining means he is set to be crowned champion in the coming weeks.

Hamilton, who witnessed the Italian developing at Mercedes, hailed the champion-in-waiting.

Asked for any advice for Antonelli, Hamilton quipped:“Slow down!”

He added:“He doesn't need any advice. He has shown his talent and ability. He has done an amazing job this year. I am so proud of him and the way he has carried himself.

“When I was there (at Mercedes), I knew who was going to be replacing me. I think it was the right decision to create an opportunity for a young and upcoming driver. His enthusiasm and charm, he fits into the team environment.

“It's been great to see his performances this year. It's massively impressive and he deserves to be champion.

“I guess you never know how anyone will do under pressure until you see it. I assumed he would be fine with the weight that you have on you... but he has taken it in his stride.

“He is a relatively old soul in that young body I would say. I'm looking forward to racing with him longer.”

Max Verstappen has won the last two races, in Malaysia and Singapore, while Mercedes have struggled with their recent upgrade.

Antonelli is chasing a ninth win of the season at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas on Sunday, to give himself a shot of clinching the title.

But he is determined not to be distracted by his history-making opportunity.

“It definitely is crazy if you think about it but that is why I won't think about it,” Antonelli said.

“Something catastrophic would need to happen (to rivals) for me to win this weekend. We just said 'let's have fun', always the same mindset I have had all year. Try to do the best I can every race weekend.

“(Winning it) will be a dream, something I have dreamt of since I was little. To find myself in such a position is incredible. I need to finish the job and then we can enjoy the rest.”

--NNN-PA MEDIA/dpa