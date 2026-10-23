Uzbekistan, S. Korea Advance Mineral, Landslide Monitoring Project

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan and South Korean organizations are advancing a project to improve mineral resource management and monitor geological hazards, including landslides, following a meeting between Uzbek officials and representatives of Korea Mine Rehabilitation and Mineral Resources Corporation (KOMIR) and SOAM Corporation on October 22.

This was reflected in the statement by the Uzbek Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology.

The meeting was led by Rustam Yusupov, deputy minister of mining industry and geology of Uzbekistan, together with representatives of the ministry, the Uzbekhydrogeology State Institution and the Institute of Hydrogeology and Engineering Geology.

The participants examined progress under the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA)-funded official development assistance project, titled“Establishment of an Integrated Management System for Mineral Resources and Geological Hazards in Uzbekistan.

Particular attention was given to field surveys in the Angren area of Tashkent region and the installation of equipment at landslide-prone sites covered by the project.

KOMIR is a South Korean state-owned corporation established in September 2021 through the merger of organizations responsible for mineral resource development and mine rehabilitation. Its activities include resource exploration, mining support, mine restoration and technologies designed to improve the environmental sustainability of mining regions.

SOAM Corporation is a South Korean technology and engineering company whose portfolio includes landslide early-warning systems, ground subsidence monitoring and safety monitoring technologies. Its systems are designed to help detect changes in ground conditions and support the prevention of geological hazards.