MISSION SUCCESS: Rocket Lab Launches 98Th Electron Mission

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MAHIA, New Zealand, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today launched its Electron rocket to deliver a dedicated mission to space for HawkEye 360, a signals intelligence data and analytics company.

The 'We're Not Hawking Around' mission launched from Rocket Lab Launch Complex 1 in New Zealand at 8:11 p.m. NZDT on 23 October 2026, to deliver three HAWK satellites to a 520km low Earth orbit. Operating in tri-satellite formation, HawkEye 360's satellites collect signal data from across the radio frequency (RF) spectrum for maritime tracking, GNSS jamming detection, radar monitoring, communications mapping, and space defense.

Today's mission was Rocket Lab's 98th Electron launch and 19th launch this year, further extending the vehicle's record as the most prolific launcher globally dedicated to small satellites.

Mission Highlights:



Proven Constellation Partnership: Today's launch success marks the third Electron launch dedicated to deploying HawkEye 360's RF-sensing satellites, underscoring Rocket Lab's trusted role in scaling commercial constellations for its customers.

Rapid Launch Cadence: Now at 19 successful missions in 2026 alone, Rocket Lab continues to demonstrate the turnaround speed, high production rate, and schedule assurance demanded by modern commercial satellite companies and defense operators. Milestone Small Launch Leadership: This 98th Electron flight moves Rocket Lab closer to a record 100 launches, solidifying the launch vehicle's position as the world's premier, most frequently launched dedicated small orbital rocket.



'We're Not Hawking Around' launch images: click here

'We're Not Hawking Around' launch broadcast: click here

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Murielle Baker

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About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at

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