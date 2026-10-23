Motorsports Market To Hit USD 16.17 Billion By 2031 As Streaming And Digital Rights Expand, Says Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the motorsports market s ize USD 11.45 billion in 2026 to USD 16.17 billion by 2031, reflecting a 7.15% CAGR from 2026 to 2 031. The market is gaining momentum from stronger sponsorship demand, expanding media distribution, and continued investment in leading racing properties. Formula 1 remains a major commercial benchmark, supported by strong media rights, sponsorship, and race promotion activity. MotoGP is also expanding its global reach through digital platforms, streaming access, and stronger fan engagement. Europe remains a major motorsports hub, supported by established circuits, teams, promoters, and racing infrastructure, while the Middle East is strengthening its position through international racing events and sports tourism.

Motorsports Market Growth Drivers

Premium hospitality and experiential ticketing strengthen motorsports revenue

Premium hospitality is becoming an important revenue stream in the global motorsports market as major racing events offer experiences that go beyond traditional race attendance. Formula 1 and endurance racing are expanding VIP packages with premium seating, paddock access, exclusive dining, corporate networking, and entertainment. These experiences allow promoters to generate higher value from event visitors while creating attractive spaces for sponsors and partners to engage with high-value audiences. The growing focus on experiential ticketing is also helping racing events strengthen fan loyalty and differentiate premium offerings.

Rising sponsorship and brand activation opportunities

Sponsorship is becoming an increasingly important growth driver in the Global Motorsports Market as racing properties offer brands more ways to connect with audiences. Formula 1 and MotoGP are expanding partnerships beyond traditional trackside branding into digital content, mobile experiences, technology collaborations, and fan engagement campaigns. These initiatives give sponsors greater visibility while providing measurable opportunities to interact with racing audiences. The growing use of digital platforms is also helping teams and rights holders deliver more targeted brand experiences, making motorsports sponsorship increasingly attractive to global brands.

Electrification and sustainability drive motorsports innovation

Electrification is creating new opportunities for innovation in the Global Motorsports Market by combining racing performance with sustainability goals. Formula E is advancing electric racing technology through more efficient vehicles, recyclable materials, and sustainable components. These developments are helping motorsports align more closely with environmental priorities while giving teams and manufacturers opportunities to test new technologies. Sustainability is also becoming increasingly relevant for sponsors, host cities, and event organizers, strengthening the long-term commercial appeal of environmentally focused racing formats.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says,“Mordor Intelligence's research on the global motorsports market combines market data, industry developments, and company-level insights to provide a balanced view of market dynamics. This supports informed decisions on growth opportunities, competitive positioning, and evolving commercial trends.”

Key Racing Series Driving the Global Motorsports Market

Formula 1

Formula 1 represents a major part of the motorsports market, supported by strong media, sponsorship, and race promotion activity.

MotoGP

MotoGP forms part of the Motorcycle & Two-Wheeler Racing segment and contributes to the market through expanding global audience engagement, media coverage, and sponsorship opportunities.

NASCAR

NASCAR is covered within the Stock Car & Touring Car Racing segment. Its evolving media distribution and audience engagement initiatives contribute to the wider development of the motorsports market.

Major Segments Highlighted in Motorsports Market Report

By Motorsport Type

Formula Racing

Stock Car & Touring Car Racing

Sportscar & Endurance Racing

Motorcycle & Two-Wheeler Racing

Others (Specialty & Drag Racing, Off-Road & Rally Racing)

By Revenue Source

Commercial Sponsorship & Advertising

Broadcasting & Media Rights

Merchandising, Licensing & Gaming

Technical Regulations & Participation Fees

Others (Hospitality & VIP Experiences)

By Audience Type

On-Site Spectators

Digital Viewers/Television Viewers

Motorsports Market Regional Insights

North Ameri c a remains a major region in the motorsports industry, supported by established series such as Formula 1, NASCAR, and IndyCar. The region continues to benefit from strong media distribution, streaming expansion, and the introduction of racing events in new urban locations. NASCAR and IndyCar are broadening their presence across major cities, helping create new audience and commercial opportunities. South America also maintains relevance through its participation in international endurance racing events.

Europe remains a key region in the global motorsports market, supported by its strong concentration of racing teams, circuits, engineering capabilities, and promoter networks. Formula 1 continues to strengthen its presence through long-term broadcast partnerships across major European markets. Endurance racing also maintains strong regional appeal, while Europe's diverse racing ecosystem supports activities ranging from local competitions to major international championships.

Asia-Pacific remains an important region in the motorsport market, supported by strong two-wheeler adoption and growing interest in motorcycle racing. MotoGP continues to build its presence across key markets, creating opportunities for broader audience engagement, sponsorship, media distribution, and long-term commercial growth.

Overview – Motorsports Industry



Study Period 2022 - 2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 11.45 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 16.17 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 7.15% during 2026-2031 Segments Covered By Motorsport Type, By Revenue Source, By Audience Type and By Geography Leading Regional Market Europe Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.





Key Companies Covered in the Motorsports Market

Liberty Media Corporation

NASCAR Holdings, LLC

Penske Entertainment Corp

General Motors Company (GM)

Speedway Motorsports, LLC

Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO)

SRO Motorsports Group

Ferrari S.p.A.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Volkswagen Group

Red Bull GmbH

McLaren Group Limited

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc

Renault Group

Ford Motor Company

Stellantis N.V.

Toyota Motor Corporation



BMW Group

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. Hyundai Motor Company



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