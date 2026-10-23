Weshop Opens Share Claims For UK Members On November 23, Marking One Year On Nasdaq

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeShop Holdings Limited (“WeShop” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: WSHP), the community-owned shopping app on a mission to make shopping more rewarding, today announced that eligible UK members participating in the WeShop ShareBackRewards Plan (the“ShareBack Plan”) will be able to begin claiming the Company's Class A ordinary shares on November 23, marking one year since WeShop's Nasdaq listing.

Members earn WePoints every time they shop with WeShop's retail partners. Under the ShareBack Plan, eligible members can now turn those WePoints into the Company's Class A ordinary shares. Everyday shopping can now build ownership in the business members help grow, not just a conventional loyalty reward.

WeShop's listing on the Nasdaq in November 2025 made the community ownership model a reality, giving members a path from points they earn from shopping to an equity stake in the platform they help build.

“In November 2025, we listed on Nasdaq so our community could own a piece of WeShop. Now we are delivering on that promise,” said Maria Weaver, CEO of WeShop.“Our members built this company with every purchase, and opening share claims puts ownership in their hands. We invite every eligible UK member to verify their identity in the app starting November 3, so they are ready on November 23.”

How to Claim Your Shares

Eligible UK members should take the following steps:

Open the WeShop app and follow the prompts to verify your identity through Yoti, a secure digital identity service used worldwide.Once verified, request to redeem your WePoints for Class A ordinary shares in the app.Submit your request by 5 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. UK time on December 21. WeShop will work with its transfer agent, Computershare, to deposit shares into members' accounts by January 12, 2027.

Share redemption is subject to eligibility requirements and the terms of the ShareBack Plan.

About WeShop

WeShop Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: WSHP) is a community-owned shopping platform that turns everyday purchases into ownership. Through its proprietary ShareBackTM program, members earn shares in WeShop when they shop and refer others to the platform, giving the people who help grow the company the opportunity to own a piece of it. With access to hundreds of leading retailers and more than a billion products, WeShop brings shopping, rewards and ownership together in one experience. By putting consumers at the center, WeShop is building a community where members are more than shoppers; they are shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the safe harbor created thereby under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding the timing and availability of identity verification and share claims for eligible UK members under the ShareBack Plan; the ability of members to redeem WePoints for WeShop's Class A ordinary shares; the expected timing of the deposit of shares into members' accounts by Computershare; the expected benefits of WeShop's community-owned shopping model; and the potential for community-led growth. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and WeShop assumes no obligation to update such statements. In addition, the events described in these forward-looking statements may not actually arise or may occur in a different manner than anticipated as a result of various factors, including market conditions and such other factors and risks described from time to time in WeShop's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on April 30, 2026, and its Report on Form 6-K filed with the SEC on August 24, 2026, which includes WeShop's financials as of and for the period ended June 30, 2026. WeShop's filings with the SEC are available at .

ShareBackTM rewards, or WePoints, redeemable for WeShop Class A ordinary shares carry risks. Users may be able to earn WePoints for their purchases subject to applicable terms and conditions. Users may obtain a copy of the ShareBackTM program prospectus on WeShop's website at and can register on the app through the app store on Apple iOS or Google Play. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Any offer is being made only pursuant to the ShareBackTM program prospectus.

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