Meeting EN 1074 Standards: Engineering Behind NST, A Reliable Double Eccentric Flanged Butterfly Valve Manufacturer

ZHENGZHOU, HENAN, CHINA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Contact: Newstar Valve (Zhengzhou) Co., Ltd. Media RelationsOfficial Website:As municipal infrastructures scale up globally, buyers actively seek a Reliable Double Eccentric Flanged Butterfly Valve Manufacturer capable of delivering units that maintain low operating torque and zero-leakage performance over decades of continuous service. Standard EN 1074 defines the baseline performance metrics required for water distribution, covering mechanical strength, endurance testing, tight shut-off capabilities, and hydraulic resistance. Designing to this standard requires addressing core structural mechanics-specifically how offset geometry reduces seat wear and extends elastomer longevity. Through dedicated manufacturing techniques, companies like NST deliver flow management equipment built to meet these exact endurance benchmarks.Understanding the design parameters of this standard highlights how engineering precision in double eccentric flanged butterfly valves solves real-world piping challenges.The Strategic Importance of EN 1074 Compliance in Water Supply EngineeringCompliance with EN 1074 is far more than a standard certification check; it serves as a technical blueprint ensuring that valves survive demanding operating conditions. The EN 1074 standard is split into multiple parts, detailing generic requirements (EN 1074-1), isolating valves (EN 1074-2), and control valves (EN 1074-5). For municipal buyers and EPC contractors, specifying EN 1074-compliant valves provides three essential engineering safeguards:Hydraulic Endurance and Mechanical Strength: EN 1074 mandates rigorous Shell Test (PN x 1.5) and Seat Test (PN x 1.1) procedures, as well as high-cycle mechanical endurance runs. These tests prove that the valve body withstands transient water hammer spikes without structural deformation or localized stress cracking.Bi-Directional Zero-Leakage Sealing: Water networks frequently experience flow reversal or differential pressure shifts during pump start-stop sequences. EN 1074 demands verified drop-tight sealing performance in both flow directions across various pressure ranges, from low-pressure sealing up to full rated pressure.Disinfection and Material Safety: Because these valves handle potable water, EN 1074 strictly regulates corrosion protection and hygienic safety. Internal and external epoxy coatings must comply with strict organic contact standards, ensuring no toxic leaching occurs into the public water supply.Failing to meet these criteria leads to common field failures: rapid seat degradation, shaft seizing from corrosion, and elevated torque requirements that overwhelm electric or hydraulic actuators.Technical Solutions to Common Buyer Pain PointsWhen procurement managers and chief engineers evaluate double eccentric flanged butterfly valves, they often encounter recurring operational failure modes. Translating these buyer pain points into technical solutions demonstrates the engineering principles applied by manufacturers.Pain Point 1: Rapid Rubber Seat Wear and High Operating TorqueIn standard concentric butterfly valves, the disc remains in continuous friction contact with the rubber seat during opening and closing cycles. This persistent friction causes premature elastomer abrasion, permanent deformation, and elevated opening torque requirements.Technical Solution: Double Eccentricity DesignThe double eccentric offset geometry eliminates friction between the seal ring and the resilient seat:First Offset: The axis of rotation is positioned behind the sealing plane of the valve seat.Second Offset: The axis of rotation is offset laterally from the center line of the pipe and valve body.This dual-axis displacement allows the disc to lift immediately off the rubber seat upon opening, moving in a cam-like trajectory. Rubbing contact occurs only during the final degrees of closure. This design lowers operating torque, reduces actuator costs, and extends seat lifespan beyond tens of thousands of cycles.Pain Point 2: Shaft Corrosion and Medium LeakageExposure to untreated water or harsh chemicals often leads to shaft neck corrosion, leading to external packing gland leakage or internal shaft binding.Technical Solution: Retained Stainless Steel Shafts and O-Ring BushingsHigh-integrity double eccentric valves incorporate high-strength stainless steel shafts (typically 17-4PH, 316, or 420 stainless steel) fully isolated from the pipeline medium. Dry-shaft design principles utilize multi-layer self-lubricating PTFE or bronze bushings paired with dual O-ring sealing systems, preventing fluid ingress and eliminating galvanic corrosion along the shaft journals.Pain Point 3: Coating Flaking and TuberculationPinhole defects or thin spots in internal coatings allow aggressive water to corrode the underlying ductile iron body, forming iron oxide nodules (tuberculation) that increase head loss and contaminate fluid.Technical Solution: Thermosetting Fusion-Bonded Epoxy (FBE) CoatingModern manufacturing lines apply electrostatically deposited fusion-bonded epoxy coatings with a minimum dry film thickness of 250 microns. Electrically tested for pinhole non-porosity (holiday testing at 2000V), this coating provides an impermeable barrier against tuberculation, micro-biological growth, and soil chemistry attack in buried applications.Key Selection Criteria: Matching Specifications to Field ConditionsSelecting the optimal double eccentric flanged butterfly valve requires matching valve parameters to specific site conditions.For demanding flow control applications, evaluating field-proven designs like double eccentric butterfly valves ensures that structural stiffness and flow profile optimization match the pipeline's hydraulic demands.Frequently Asked QuestionsWhat is the primary difference between concentric, single eccentric, and double eccentric butterfly valves?Concentric valves have the shaft passing through the center of the disc and seat, creating constant friction. Single eccentric offset shifts the shaft behind the seat plane. Double eccentric offsets shift the shaft both behind the seat plane and off the pipe center, allowing the disc to lift clear of the seat immediately upon rotation to minimize wear and lower operating torque.How does EN 1074 certification impact long-term operational costs for water utilities?EN 1074 requires verified endurance testing (typically 2,500 to 5,000 mechanical cycles depending on class) and strict drop-tight pressure tests. Installing EN 1074-compliant valves reduces un-accounted-for water (NRW) losses from seat leakage, lowers actuator energy consumption due to stable torque profiles, and reduces maintenance cycles over a 30-to-50-year system lifecycle.Can double eccentric flanged butterfly valves be used for flow throttling applications?Yes, double eccentric butterfly valves perform effectively in both isolation and moderate throttling duties. However, for continuous high-differential-pressure control, cavitation risk must be evaluated based on the flow coefficient (Kv/Cv) and system head curve to avoid cavitation damage along the downstream pipe wall.What flange standards are compatible with EN 1074 butterfly valves?EN 1074 valves typically feature end flanges drilled in accordance with EN 1092-2 (PN10, PN16, PN25, PN40). They can also be manufactured to match ASME B16.5 / B16.47, BS 4504, or JIS standards depending on project specification requirements.Why is fusion-bonded epoxy (FBE) coating preferred for municipal water valves?Fusion-bonded epoxy provides a uniform, non-porous protective layer that bonds chemically to the prepared iron surface. It offers high impact resistance, smooth hydraulic surfaces that reduce friction losses, and complete electrical isolation to prevent electrochemical corrosion in buried installations.What information is required to select the correct double eccentric butterfly valve?Key project information includes nominal pipe size (DN), working pressure (PN/Class), media type, operating temperature, maximum flow velocity, allowable pressure drop, flange drilling standard, and actuation method (manual lever, worm gear, electric, or pneumatic).Engineering Support and Flow Management SolutionsOptimizing water transmission networks requires robust valve hardware combined with tailored engineering assistance. When specifying double eccentric flanged butterfly valves for large-diameter municipal water mains, raw water intake systems, or industrial cooling loops, custom shaft extension configurations, direct-burial gearboxes, and tailored bypass systems are often necessary to meet physical site constraints.Engineers and procurement teams can submit pipeline parameters-such as line pressure, flow rate velocity, medium composition, and actuator control protocols-to receive comprehensive flow control solutions, technical dimensional drawings, and material compliance certificates for global project execution.Official Website:

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Meeting EN 1074 Standards: Engineering Behind NST, a Reliable Double Eccentric Flanged Butterfly Valve Manufacturer News Provided By Globalso October 23, 2026, 08:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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