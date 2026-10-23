Sun Eng Hup Supplies European & Japanese Car Parts In Malaysia Since 1991

Sun Eng Hup Supplies European & Japanese Car Spare Parts in Malaysia

Since 1991, Sun Eng Hup supplies new, used and reconditioned engines, transmissions, suspensions, and auto parts in Malaysia.

- Alex Fung, Sales Manager, Sun Eng Hup, KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Since 1991, Sun Eng Hup Auto (M) Sdn. Bhd. has supplied car spare parts from Kuala Lumpur, serving car owners and workshops across Malaysia. The company supplies new, used and reconditioned engines, auto transmissions, suspensions, shock absorbers and auto parts components for brands including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Range Rover, Toyota and Honda, from its base in Segambut.More than 3 decades on Jalan KuchingSun Eng Hup opened in Segambut, Kuala Lumpur in 1991 with a straightforward purpose: give car owners access to the right part at a fair price. More than 3 decades later, the business operates from a warehouse of more than 100,000 sq ft built-up on Jalan Kuching, employs more than 100 people, and serves a customer base that spans individual car owners and trade workshops. The address has not changed. Neither has the purpose.From Parts Supply to Auto Transmission RemanufacturingAs demand for transmission work grew, Sun Eng Hup recognised that reconditioning and remanufacturing required a level of specialisation that warranted its own operation. In 2003, Sun Eng Hup Auto Transmission Sdn. Bhd. was established as a sister company, dedicated solely to the reconditioning and auto transmission remanufacturing. Today, customers can source engines, transmissions, suspensions, shock absorbers and auto parts, including shock absorbers, in new, used or reconditioned condition, with warranty available on eligible parts, and have transmission work handled by a specialist operation under the same group.Covering the brands Malaysians driveSun Eng Hup stocks parts for the European and Japanese brands most commonly driven in Malaysia. On the European side, that includes Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Range Rover, Audi and Volkswagen. Japanese brands covered include Toyota and Honda. The company also carries parts for Korean marques: Kia, Hyundai and Ssangyong.Sun Eng Hup notes that demand from Malaysian car owners and workshops centres on Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Range Rover and Toyota. BMW parts, in particular, represent a consistent area of enquiry, reflecting the strong ownership base for the marque in Malaysia. The company supplies engines, gearboxes, suspension components and other auto parts for BMW vehicles from its Segambut warehouse.Sourcing across Asia and EuropeNot every part a Malaysian car owner needs is readily available locally. Sun Eng Hup imports and exports new and used parts with trading partners in Singapore, Thailand, Europe, Japan and Korea. This international network exists precisely to bridge that gap, giving customers access to parts that would otherwise be difficult or time-consuming to source within Malaysia.Authorised Boashutein DealerSun Eng Hup is an authorised dealer of Boashutein, a Guangzhou manufacturer of air suspension parts. The dealership extends the company's suspension and shock absorber offering, and reflects the same sourcing logic that has shaped the business since 1991: if a part is in demand and the right supplier exists, Sun Eng Hup works to make it available.In their own words"When we started in 1991, the goal was simple: help car owners keep their vehicles on the road with the right part at a fair price. More than 3 decades on, we still do that, now for European and Japanese cars sourced across Asia and Europe, and with our sister company rebuilding transmissions in Kuala Lumpur."- Alex Fung, Sales Manager, Sun Eng Hup.About Sun Eng HupSun Eng Hup Auto (M) Sdn. Bhd. is a Kuala Lumpur-based supplier of new, used and reconditioned auto parts, established in 1991. Operating from more than 100,000 sq ft of warehouse space at PT 26391, Jalan Arfah 1, Off Jalan Kuching, Segambut, 51200 Kuala Lumpur, the company supplies engines, auto transmissions, suspensions, shock absorbers and auto parts for European, Japanese and Korean car brands, including Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Range Rover, Audi, Volkswagen, Toyota, Honda, Kia, Hyundai and Ssangyong. Its sister company, Sun Eng Hup Auto Transmission Sdn. Bhd., established in 2003, specialises in the reconditioning and remanufacturing of transmissions. For more information visit:

Alex Fung

Sun Eng Hup Supplies European & Japanese Car Parts

+60 16-392 9955

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Sun Eng Hup Supplies European & Japanese Car Parts in Malaysia Since 1991 News Provided By Sun Eng Hup Supplies European & Japanese Car Parts October 23, 2026, 08:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry



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