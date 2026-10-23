Capital Numbers named AI & ML Runner-Up at India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026, presented by Payoneer in association with The Economic Times.

- Mukul Gupta, CEOKOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Capital Numbers Infotech Limited, an AI-native digital engineering company, has been named Runner-Up in the AI & ML category under Service Exports at the India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026, presented by Payoneer in association with The Economic Times.Capital Numbers received the recognition at the awards ceremony in New Delhi on September 25, 2026. For the company, it reflects its teams' collective progress, commitment to international delivery, and the trust clients place in it to solve complex technology challenges.An independent industry jury assessed nominees on growth, market reach, innovation, employment impact, and digital infrastructure. The program brings visibility to India's cross-border businesses through The Economic Times and Payoneer.Through its AI development services, Capital Numbers helps businesses automate workflows, process documents, and make information easier to access. Its teams build AI agents, generative AI applications, custom machine learning solutions, and large language model integrations, tailoring each solution to the client's industry, data, compliance requirements, and existing workflows.The company's InstaRAG accelerator supports the development of custom AI knowledge assistants using retrieval-augmented generation (RAG). These assistants use relevant information from a company's documents to help answer users' questions.Capital Numbers combines AI expertise with software, cloud, and data engineering to connect these solutions with existing business systems. Its teams support development, deployment, and ongoing improvement, with human oversight across architecture, security, and quality.Mukul Gupta, CEO of Capital Numbers, attributed the recognition to the teams delivering AI and digital engineering solutions for clients.“This recognition reflects the expertise and commitment our teams bring to solving real business challenges through AI and digital engineering,” Gupta said.“As more companies move from AI experiments to real-world adoption, our focus remains on building practical, secure, and scalable solutions.”About Capital NumbersCapital Numbers Infotech Limited is a BSE-listed digital engineering company with more than 600 in-house professionals. The company is ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified and SOC 2 Type II compliant. It serves mid-market and enterprise organizations through AI systems and automation, product engineering, platform solutions, cloud, data, and DevOps services. The company offers flexible engagement models, including fixed-cost projects, staff augmentation, and Agile Pods, to suit clients' project scope, timelines, and delivery needs.

Mukul Gupta

CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited

+91 33 6799 2222

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Capital Numbers Named AI & ML Runner-Up at India Cross-Border Excellence Awards 2026 News Provided By CapitalNumbers Infotech Limited October 23, 2026, 08:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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