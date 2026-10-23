50 AUSTRALIAN CONTENT CREATORS REINVENT PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and melon

Pizza with Prosciutto di Carpenga PDO

Focaccia with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO

The EU Gem Ham campaign brings European culinary tradition to Australian social media through original video recipes

CARPEGNA, ITALY, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What happens when a European culinary tradition meets the creativity of Australian food lovers? From timeless pairings to unexpected recipes, 50 Australian content creators have been exploring new ways to enjoy Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO through a series of Instagram videos developed as part of“The EU Gem Ham: Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO”, the promotional campaign co-funded by the European Union.Food, lifestyle and cooking influencers from across Australia have been invited to discover the distinctive qualities of this European cured ham and reinterpret it through their own culinary styles. The result is a collection of original recipes and serving suggestions that demonstrate how Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can find its place in different moments of everyday life, from a quick workday lunch to a weekend dinner or a gathering with friends.Some creators have chosen to celebrate simplicity, starting with one of the most iconic European summer pairings: prosciutto and melon. Brisbane-based creator @anto_brisbane revisited this classic combination using thinly sliced rockmelon and Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and a sprinkle of crushed pistachios, adding a crunchy touch to the contrast between the sweetness of the fruit and the delicate, aromatic flavour of the ham.For a more indulgent lunch, @maafoodie created a homemade focaccia sandwich filled with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, creamy burrata and fresh greens, turning a simple workday lunch into a delicious combination of flavours and textures. Meanwhile, @brissiebarb brought the product to pizza night, showing how a traditional European ingredient can become part of one of Australia's favourite casual dining occasions.Other influencers have taken a more creative approach, experimenting with different textures, cooking techniques and flavour combinations. @blueygem, for example, used crispy Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO to add a savoury contrast to a creamy broccoli soup, also suggesting its use as a topping for carbonara. A different interpretation came from @bakersmithprojects, who prepared baked gnocchi featuring Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, bringing the cured ham into a comforting dish.The campaign also explored the growing appeal of quick, shareable snacks. @reytgoodfood_ gave the popular nachos trend a charcuterie-inspired twist, combining Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO with sea salt chips, olives, pickles, brie, balsamic glaze, hot honey and Parmesan. @thatbloggerjade, on the other hand, opted for bite-sized puff pastry treats filled with Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, brie and honey, offering a simple idea for entertaining guests.From traditional pairings to contemporary food trends, these recipes highlight the versatility of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO, appreciated for its soft texture, delicate sweetness and aromatic fragrance, enhanced by subtly spicy notes. Whether served fresh or used to introduce a crispy element to warm dishes, the product lends itself to different preparations while maintaining its distinctive character.The influencer marketing initiative is part of the third year of The EU Gem Ham campaign in Australia, which aims to increase awareness of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO and the values associated with European quality schemes. Through original videos and personal storytelling, content creators help bring the product closer to Australian consumers, combining information about its origin and traditional production method with practical inspiration for everyday consumption.The recipes and videos can be discovered through the creators' Instagram profiles and the campaign's official account @consorzio_carpegna. Consumers looking for further inspiration can also download the free digital cookbook available at gemham/en-au/cookbook/.Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO is produced exclusively in the municipality of Carpegna, in the Marche region, according to strict production rules and a slow curing process that enhances its delicate flavour, soft texture and aromatic fragrance. Its PDO certification guarantees origin, authenticity and compliance with a protected traditional production method.The EU GEM HAM campaign is co-financed by the European Union and aims to increase awareness of premium EU food products that carry the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) and Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status-symbols of guaranteed quality, regional heritage, and artisanal craftsmanship.This and much more information about Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO can be found on the official project website and on Instagram @consorzio_carpegna.

Martina Tarantini

Blancdenoir Srl

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50 AUSTRALIAN CONTENT CREATORS REINVENT PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO ON SOCIAL MEDIA News Provided By Blancdenoir Srl October 23, 2026, 08:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry



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