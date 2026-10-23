Entries Open For The RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2027 With Expanded Categories And New Technology Implementation Awards

RBI 2027 Entries Open

Retail Banker International Asia Trailblazer Awards 2027

The 18th edition broadens recognition across digital banks and specialist finance providers

- Sarah Rizvi, editorial and programme director for RBI

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retail Banker International (RBI) has opened entries for the 18th annual RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2027. The programme has been expanded to recognise a broader range of financial institutions and the technology partnerships transforming retail banking across Asia Pacific.

The 2027 edition introduces 15 dedicated bank and technology implementation categories. These recognise jointly delivered solutions across core banking modernisation, artificial intelligence, payments, lending, cybersecurity and data-driven personalisation.

“A significant development is the introduction of awards recognising technology implementations delivered jointly by banks and their technology partners,” said Douglas Blakey, editor, Retail Banker International.

The institutional awards now also recognise digital-only and newly established digital banks, mid-sized institutions, international retail banks and specialist consumer finance providers, including eligible non-bank lenders.

Further additions strengthen recognition across SME banking, AI-driven customer experience, intelligent automation, financial crime prevention and data-driven customer engagement. Individual leadership in retail banking is also recognised more widely.

“The expanded awards reflect how the industry is changing, both in terms of the institutions serving retail customers and the partnerships delivering banking transformation,” said Sarah Rizvi, editorial and programme director for RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards.“We want to recognise initiatives that demonstrate what has been achieved, rather than simply what has been introduced.”

Entries will be evaluated by an independent panel of industry experts, with emphasis on innovation, execution and demonstrable results.

Winners will be celebrated at the 2027 awards ceremony in Singapore, bringing together senior banking executives, financial institutions and technology providers from across Asia Pacific.

How to enter

The entry portal is open and waiting. For category details, eligibility requirements and submissions, email... or visit the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2027 entries website.

About Retail Banker International

The awards programme celebrates best-in-class retail banking and consumer finance institutions for their innovative service offerings and commitment to customer excellence.

Organised in collaboration with MEED and GlobalData, it delivers an exceptional benchmark for senior executives and industry stakeholders across Asia. Retailbankerinternational is part of a global network of 40+ proprietary B2B websites, supported by over 1bn data points and the expertise of 800+ award-winning journalists and analysts.

Priscila Franco

GlobalData

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Entries open for the RBI Asia Trailblazer Awards 2027 with expanded categories and new technology implementation awards News Provided By MEED October 23, 2026, 08:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology, Telecommunications, World & Regional...



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