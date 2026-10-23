Those Behind It Must Be Arrested: Siddaramaiah's Son Yathindra Backs K'taka Police Probe Into Sting Op

MENAFN - IANS) Mysuru, Oct 23 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Urban Development and Mysuru district in-charge Yathindra Siddaramaiah on Friday expressed confidence in the investigation being conducted by the state police into the alleged sting operation involving his father Siddaramaiah, stating that everyone involved in the case must be arrested and investigated.

Speaking to media in Mysuru, Yathindra said his father had made it clear to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Home Minister Priyank Kharge that the investigation must be conducted effectively and that those responsible must be brought to justice, irrespective of their identity.

“Two persons, including a journalist, have been detained and questioned. My father has been briefed about the detention of the persons and the summoning of the media person for questioning. He has told the Chief Minister and the Home Minister that the investigation should be conducted effectively and that whoever is behind this must be arrested,” he said.

Expressing faith in the ongoing investigation, Yathindra said the government was committed to ensuring a transparent probe and that the police were handling the case effectively.

“We have faith in the investigation being conducted by our government. We expect the probe to be conducted transparently. At present, we believe the police investigating the matter are doing their job effectively. If the investigation is not conducted properly, we will demand a high-level probe,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding the participation of the Chief Minister's wife in the Mysuru Dasara festivities, Yathindra defended her floral tribute to Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in the golden howdah during the Jamboo Savari procession.

He said there was nothing wrong with the Chief Minister's wife offering floral tributes to the deity, arguing that she had not undertaken any government-related work. In this context, he maintained that there was no violation of protocol warranting criticism.

Yathindra also criticised the police for preventing ministers from attending the Nandi Dhwaja puja during the Dasara celebrations in Mysuru. He said the police officer concerned had acted excessively and questioned why an officer of Inspector General of Police (IGP) rank had taken such a decision.

“The police officer should not have prevented ministers from attending the Nandi Dhwaja puja. I do not know why an officer of the rank of IGP did this. The police have acted overboard in this matter,” he said.

Yathindra added that the state government had ordered an enquiry into the incident and that an investigation was underway. He said the officer concerned would have to explain his actions before the enquiry team, maintaining that ministers should not have been stopped from participating in the religious ceremony as per protocol.

He further said that Ministers H.C. Balakrishna and C. Puttarangasetty had also been prevented from attending the ceremony. Yathindra said he intervened and allowed them to enter after speaking to Chief Minister Shivakumar.

The minister reiterated that the government would examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and that the officer concerned would be required to answer the questions raised during the investigation.