Shah Rukh Khan LA Mansion: THIS Star Rents His 300 Crore House For 2 Lakhs A Day

Shah Rukh Khan LA Mansion: He is an Indian star hero with thousands of crores in assets. He runs massive businesses and does blockbuster films. How did he make all this money? Find out which superstar rents out his house for 2 lakhs a day

He is a massive star hero. No one else in the Indian film industry matches his wealth. He owns thousands of crores. He spent over 20 lakhs just on his house nameboard. This shows his true range. He makes crores through movies and various businesses. This hero owns a house worth 300 crores. He rents out this house and collects monthly rent. Can you believe it? He charges over two lakhs per day. This hero is none other than Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan. He owns this house in Los Angeles, America. Do you know the specialty of this house?

Shah Rukh Khan holds a special place as the richest star hero in the Indian film industry. He has crores of fans worldwide. He built an empire worth thousands of crores through movies, his IPL cricket team, and various businesses. People always discuss his lifestyle. Everyone knows about his famous 'Mannat' bungalow in Mumbai. But Shah Rukh Khan owns highly luxurious properties abroad too. He owns a stunning bungalow worth crores of rupees in Los Angeles, America.

300 Crore Bungalow In America

Shah Rukh Khan owns this luxury mansion in 'Beverly Hills', the most expensive area in America. This bungalow costs over 300 crores. The details of this property are very interesting. The builders equipped this extraordinary building with ultra-modern facilities. It features six spacious bedrooms, a beautiful swimming pool, a private cabana, and a dedicated tennis court for sports.

The interior design of this bungalow radiates pure royalty. The designers installed glass fittings all around the large sitting area in the hall. Guests can view the beautiful natural scenery outside from here. Stylish sofa sets, royal wall paintings, expensive showpieces, and special lighting in every corner enhance the beauty of this house. The bathrooms are as spacious as large bedrooms. They feature ultra-modern amenities like a Jacuzzi.

Shah Rukh Khan does not just use this luxurious mansion for his personal holidays. He actually rents it out. Celebrities or tourists from around the world must pay a huge amount to stay in this bungalow. The management charges over two lakh rupees as rent for a single day's stay in this mansion. Shah Rukh Khan owns thousands of crores in assets. Yet, his business mindset of renting out foreign properties always surprises everyone.