'Marriage Is Scary': Rashmika Mandanna Trolled For 'Begging' Vijay Deverakonda, Netizens Say She Deserves Better

Vijay Deverakonda faces strong criticism. Netizens slammed the actor after his appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9 with wife Rashmika Mandanna. Their on-air discussion about a marriage proposal erupted into public fury. Many accused Deverakonda of 'humiliating' Mandanna. Social media users echoed one sentiment: 'She Deserves Better'. Not just that even the actress is receiving massive flak for 'begging' Vijay to marry her with many suggesting that 'she deserves better.' The Ranabaali stars, newly married, promoted their film on the show. The episode laid bare their personal path to marriage. They shared many details.

The Koffee With Karan Revelation

Rashmika Mandanna initiated their marriage conversation. She told Vijay simply,“Let's get married.” Mandanna pursued the idea persistently, she told Karan Johar. She asked Deverakonda“a hundred times” - perhaps“for an entire year” - to marry her.

“Okay, you ask me a hundred times.” This dismissive-sounding response from Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika's repeated proposals, coupled with his follow-up,“I am not an a**hole,” sparked much public backlash. Karan Johar asked him for his side. Critics online quickly seized on Deverakonda's phrasing. They saw it as belittling. Deverakonda, however, clarified his stance. He insisted he did not mean to dismiss her. He views marriage as a deeply important decision, he explained.

Deverakonda explained his hesitation. He wanted to "test the relationship." This meant facing emotional highs, lows, and career pressures together. His goal: ensure a long-term commitment. It had to withstand life's challenges, he said, and the glare of fame. He also admitted his earlier“immature” disbelief in love. His perspective changed, he said, when he realised his dependency on Rashmika and their deep connection.

Netizens React: Accusations of Humiliation

Netizens quickly reacted to Deverakonda's remarks and also dragged Rashmika for allegedly 'begging' him to be her husband. They interpreted his tone and comments as dismissive, even humiliating, towards Rashmika.

“She Deserves Better” - that phrase quickly took over online. It echoed the trend of 'Marriage Is Scary', capturing Deverakonda's perceived reluctance. Critics noted Mandanna's career success. She is, arguably, more successful than Deverakonda. This intensified the backlash against his perceived condescension.

People commented online:“He's kind of humiliating her.” Another wrote,“Bro saying his wife begged him for more than 100 times on camera, humiliating your partner like this is not cute.” Some users even compared it to another celebrity couple's dynamic. They called it a“third copy.” This showed a pattern of male partners discussing proposals in what critics saw as a dismissive manner.

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