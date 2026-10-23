Ambassador Yin Chengwu Meets With Newly Appointed United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative To Liberia Shairose Mawji

On October 21, Ambassador Yin Chengwu met with Shairose Mawji, the newly appointed UNICEF Representative to Liberia.

Yin stated that China upholds multilateralism, implements the Global Development Initiative and the other three major global initiatives, and is committed to promoting the building of a community of a shared future for humanity. China is ready to work with UNICEF to actively carry out tripartite cooperation, implement relevant Liberia-related projects, and help advance the development of children's cause in Liberia.

Mawji thanked China for supporting UNICEF's work in Liberia, highly commented China's contribution to improving children's situation in Liberia under the framework of global development and South-South cooperation, and expressed readiness to earnestly implement relevant projects and further strengthen cooperation with China.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Republic of Liberia.