Azerbaijan Awards Farhad Khalilov With“Istiglal” Order

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Farhad Khalilov has been awarded the "Istiglal" Order in Azerbaijan.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree. The text of the document has been published on the official website of the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, Khalilov has been awarded the “Istiglal” Order for his significant contributions to the development of Azerbaijani culture.

Farhad Khalilov was born on October 26, 1946. He attended Secondary School No. 23 and received his initial professional training at the Azim Azimzade Azerbaijan State Art School from 1961 to 1966. He later continued his studies at the Stroganov Art School and the Moscow Polygraphic Institute, where he studied from 1969 to 1975.

In 1987, Khalilov was elected chairman of the Union of Artists of Azerbaijan.

Absheron motifs occupy a prominent place in the artist's work. His paintings feature beaches, landscapes of the Absheron Peninsula, and views of its settlements, including Nardaran, Buzovna, Zagulba, Mashtaga, and Mardakan.

Khalilov's works have been exhibited numerous times in former Soviet republics and across Europe, as well as in galleries and exhibitions around the world.

In 2006, Khalilov, who holds the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan, was awarded the Shohrat Order for his contributions to the development of Azerbaijani art. On October 25, 2016, he received the Sharaf Order. In 2017, he was awarded the Commonwealth of Independent States' Stars of the Commonwealth prize.