MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Information office of Jinan municipal government

JINAN, China, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Journalists from the Caribbean recently stepped onto the production floor of JIER Machine-Tool Group in Jinan, capital of east China's Shandong Province, as part of a media tour in the city. What caught their attention was not only the company's decades-long legacy, but a training workshop where students learn on machines producing parts for real orders.

In the complex, young trainees worked at their stations in the Intelligent Manufacturing Precision Machining Training Center, which runs smart production lines and CNC gantry boring and milling machines. It handles actual orders while doubling as a training ground - new workers practice on parts bound for real customers, not simulated classroom pieces.

A journalist with Caribbean Communications Network TV6, said what struck her most was the training workshop. "So many young people are learning to operate these machines. They are the next generation who will carry this work forward."

The tour, recently organized by the information office of the Jinan municipal government, also gave the visitors a look at JIER's history. Founded in 1937, JIER has grown into one of China's major manufacturers of large-scale CNC stamping equipment, with products exported to 67 countries and regions - machines that help build cars for General Motors, Ford and Volkswagen.

For the visiting journalists, the takeaway was not an equipment list but a more basic question: when we talk about local manufacturing and skills training, is the training attached to a production line with real orders, or does it remain in a simulated environment? The answer depends less on a training center's buildings and machines than on the company behind it - one that keeps generating real production tasks. JIER can tie training to real orders because the enterprise itself has a steady flow of demand.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Zhang, Tel: 86-10-63074558.