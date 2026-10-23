Live Trading Now Runs In The Same App Clients Use To Open And Fund Accounts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clients of EBC Financial Group can now trade from the same app they use to open, fund, and manage their accounts

LONDON, Oct. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EBC Financial Group (EBC) has expanded live trading in the EBC App, bringing account management, funding tools, and trade execution together on one mobile platform. First introduced in stages on 14 September 2026, the trading feature has since been extended to additional markets, with a further rollout recorded on 21 October. Access remains subject to each client's location, account eligibility, and the EBC entity providing the service.

“Our mission is to help our clients trade better by making our platform accessible any time, any anywhere. The EBC App now allows them to monitor their accounts, follow the status of their orders, and manage their exposure without switching between several platforms. Bringing these functions together should make day-to-day account management more straightforward, while keeping trading risks and responsibilities clear,” said Andria Phiniefs, Marketing Director, EBC Financial Group.

What Clients Can Do in the App

Clients can view real-time quotes and trade contracts for difference (CFDs), which let them take a position on price moves without owning the underlying asset, across more than 300 forex pairs, commodities, indices, stocks, and exchange-traded funds. They can place market orders, which fill at the current price, or pending orders, which execute only if the price reaches a level they choose. They can also set take-profit and stop-loss levels, which close a position automatically at a chosen gain or loss, cancel orders, and close several positions with a single tap.

These tools let traders set their limits before a trade moves, which matters because CFDs are traded on margin. Leverage magnifies gains and losses alike, and losses can exceed deposits. A stop-loss is not a guarantee either. In fast-moving markets, prices can jump past a chosen level, a move known as a gap, and the order may then fill at a worse price. The order tools, set out when EBC launched the app in July, are there to give traders clearer control over their exposure, not to remove that risk.

One App from Account Opening to Trade

EBC announced the EBC App on 7 July 2026 as an account management platform. Clients could already open an account and complete identity verification in the app, make deposits and withdrawals, and reach 24/7 multilingual support. They could also switch between accounts, with funds, positions, and trading activity synchronised in real time. With live trading added, the same app now covers the final step of placing a trade.

What Happens After the Tap

Through the group's Smart Order Routing Engine, more than 87.6% of EBC orders are filled at a better price than requested. In other words, those orders were filled at a price more favourable to the client than the one quoted when they were placed. EBC's trading environment provides an average execution speed of 20ms, capacity to process 1,000 orders per second, and 98.75% system stability, supported by Tier 4 private leased-line servers across five global financial hubs and 30 data centres worldwide.

Pricing draws on more than 50 bank and non-bank liquidity providers, including J.P. Morgan, UBS, Barclays, and Goldman Sachs. EBC offers raw ECN spreads from 0.0 pips, where the spread is the gap between the buy and sell price, and five levels of market depth, which show the prices and volumes available beyond the best quote.

EBC App Availability

Forex and CFD trading on margin involve significant risk, including the possibility of rapid losses. Stop-loss instructions may help manage exposure, but they cannot guarantee execution at a particular price. The protections available to clients, including any limits on losses, depend on their contracting entity, account classification, and applicable rules.

For more information from EBC, visit:

Disclaimer: This material is for information only and does not constitute a recommendation or advice from EBC Financial Group and all its entities (”EBC”). Trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Before trading, you should carefully consider your trading objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite, and consult an independent financial advisor if necessary. Statistics or past investment performance are not a guarantee of future performance. EBC is not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London and named World Finance's“Best Global Broker” for four years running, EBC Financial Group operates entities regulated by the FCA, ASIC, CIMA, and FSCA, serving over 8 million registered users across more than 100 countries and regions. An Official Partner of FC Barcelona, EBC also champions financial education with the Department of Economics at the University of Oxford, the UN Foundation's United to Beat Malaria programme, and a range of children's charities worldwide through its charity, EBC Group Foundation.

Media Contact:

Faiz Alavi Sulaiman

Global Public Relations Senior Executive

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Aldric Tinker

Global Public Relations Lead

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The EBC App, provided by EBC Financial Group (SVG) LLC, is available for iOS and Android through the official download page at