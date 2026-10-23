APERC Senior Vice Chair: From Motors To Power Grids, AI Boosts Efficiency In The Region's Energy Transition

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) NY, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From the power consumed by data centers to the use of AI to optimize motor operations, and from the expansion of wind and solar power to grid upgrades, artificial intelligence and green technologies are reshaping the Asia-Pacific energy landscape. As economies face growing energy demand and challenges to energy security, a key issue for APEC economies is how to look beyond short-term crises and improve energy efficiency and strengthen the resilience of energy systems through technological innovation and regional cooperation.“The key issue is not the data centers themselves, but how AI can optimize the energy system,” Robert Tromop, Senior Vice Chair of the APEC Energy Research Centre (APERC), told Southern Finance in an exclusive interview recently. AI, he said, will not only reshape future energy consumption patterns but also unlock greater energy-saving potential by optimizing industrial equipment operations and improving energy efficiency.Tromop believes that APEC economies differ in their levels of development and resource endowments, and should learn from one another to explore energy transition pathways suited to their own circumstances. At the heart of energy cooperation, he said, is putting consumers' needs first and ensuring that the benefits of the energy transition reach more economies and people through sustained technological innovation and practical collaboration.Speaking about China's experience, Tromop highlighted the country's long-standing efforts in energy planning and energy-saving technology upgrades. China's advances in green technologies, including wind and solar power, have also provided valuable insights for the Asia-Pacific's energy transition. In his view, planned, long-term transformation deserves more attention than short-term crises.“China is able to clearly identify where the opportunities lie, determine what can be changed, and move forward with firm implementation.”

Yinong Li

Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd.

+86 177 0665 6850

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APERC Senior Vice Chair: From Motors to Power Grids, AI Boosts Efficiency in the Region's Energy Transition News Provided By Dongfang Yiyang (Beijing) Consulting Co., Ltd. October 23, 2026, 08:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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