When Kartik Aaryan Skipped Classes To Play Video Games

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 23 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan, who was on his way to becoming an engineer before making his Bollywood debut with Pyaar Ka Punchnama, was once caught by his mother at a video game parlour instead of attending his coaching classes.

This interesting revelation was made by Kartik's mom once on Kapil Sharma show. She recalled how Kartik used to go to coaching classes during his board year. In order to stay on top of things, she had instructed his teacher to inform her if Kartik ever missed a class.

When Kartik did not attend the class one day, her mother decided to follow him and learned that he was spending his time playing video games at a parlor instead of studying. Understandably, this made her really upset, "Itna gussa aaya ki kya uthaa ke maar dun, phir maine sandal pehna tha, wahi utara. (I was so angry that I just wanted to hit him with something. So I just took off my sandal and used that)."

Kartik's mother further revealed that she was not too thrilled when her son bagged his first role in Luv Ranjan's 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama'. She shared,“Main chahti thi doctor ya engineer bane. 8–10 saal mein thok peet ke engineering karwai ki degree to le le. (I always wanted him to become a doctor or an engineer. I spent 8–10 years pushing him towards engineering, hoping he would at least get that degree).”

She added that she had sidelined her own work commitments and shifted to Mumbai to support Kartik's education. "I would stay in Mumbai and teach him, urging him to complete his studies.”

The actor's mother shared another fun anecdote from those days. She also told host Kapil Sharma and the audience that once she had accompanied Kartik for one of his exams and later on, when she asked him how the exam went, he told her, "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 ki script likh ke aaya hun! (I wrote the script for 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2')."