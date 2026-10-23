RECHITTA SURPASSES 100,000 MINUTES OF REAL-WORLD USE AS IT LAUNCHES NEXT-GENERATION V2 PLATFORM

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) V2 adds a text-based Chat Mode and a rebuilt, self-paced, enhanced presentation experience, so brokers can get verified project answers wherever they are, even when they can't talk

Dubai, UAE – October 2026 – For brokers selling Dubai real estate, the challenge is rarely a lack of interest. It is keeping up with it: answering questions on pricing, payment plans, availability and project details, accurately and quickly, across a growing number of developments. Rechitta was built to take that weight off the brokers. The AI-native platform, powered by verified developer data, gives brokers instant, accurate project information without waiting on a callback or searching through brochures. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Rechitta's core idea has been simple from the start: instead of reading about a project, users can talk to Rechitta. Rechitta presents a development the way a well-briefed sales consultant would; with all the information directly from the developer, with data in real time. That model has now passed 100,000 minutes of real-world use by brokers exploring projects and asking questions, providing Rechitta with valuable insights into how brokers interact with project information, what they need to know, and where AI can reduce friction in the sales process.

Rechitta is now building on that with the launch of Rechitta V2, shaped by how people have actually used the platform. The update rebuilds and evolves the presentation experience and adds yet another way to use Rechitta: the chat mode. Brokers can now get the information they need in any situation, not only when they have the time and space for a spoken conversation.

“Crossing 100,000 minutes of usage is an important milestone for us because it represents real people spending real time with Rechitta,” said Aryaman Maheshwari, Co-Founder, Rechitta.“More importantly, those interactions have taught us how people actually want to explore, understand and question real estate projects. V2 is a direct evolution of the product based on that behaviour. We are moving from simply presenting information to creating a more intelligent and responsive way of experiencing it.”

In Presentation Mode, Rechitta leads a guided introduction to a project where users can scroll, explore, and ask questions at their own pace while interacting with live project details and visual assets. Complementing this, the new Chat Mode is built for moments when speaking isn't practical, such as on a call with a client, at a busy sales event, or on the move, allowing brokers to quickly type a query and receive instant, verified answers on unit prices, payment plans, or handover dates.

Together, the two modes mean brokers are no longer limited by where they are: a full guided walkthrough when they have the time, and a fast answer by text when they don't.

“Real estate has no shortage of information. The challenge is making that information useful at the moment someone needs it,” added said Atiksh Mittal, Co-Founder, Rechitta.“With V2, we are making Rechitta more responsive, more conversational and more intuitive, while keeping the broker at the centre of the experience. We position and build AI to make the real estate sales journey better, not make it less human.”

The development of V2 reflects a broader shift in how real estate information can be accessed and consumed, with a refreshed look. The update also introduces the Rechitta Orb, the visual identity of the AI assistant and a new signature element of the platform. The Orb provides a recognisable interface for users as they interact with Rechitta and reinforces the platform's positioning as an AI-native experience rather than a traditional property information tool.

Traditional property experiences often require users to search across listings, brochures, presentations and multiple information points to find answers. Rechitta brings project intelligence into one single AI-powered environment, allowing users to move between guided discovery and direct questioning within the same experience.

Rechitta V2 is live now, with the company continuing to develop new AI capabilities designed specifically for the real estate ecosystem.

About Rechitta:

Founded by two young tech entrepreneurs and a real estate industry veteran, Rechitta is a next-generation AI powered communication layer redefining how Dubai real estate is discovered, marketed, and sold on a global scale. Built to solve the industry's long-standing communication and transparency challenges, Rechitta delivers real-time, multilingual engagement powered by verified developer data, enabling developers and brokers to respond to increasing demand faster and more accurately than ever before. By combining AI-driven communication with live market intelligence, Rechitta is creating a smarter, faster, and more scalable future for global real estate sales.