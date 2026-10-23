Rakbank Delivers D 2.5B Profit After Tax, Up 21.3% Yoy Powered By Diversified Growth And Strong Momentum

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, October, 2026 - The National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah (Rakbank) today reported its financial results for the 9-month period ended 30th September of 2026 Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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All variances are YoY

Exceptional earnings growth. Built on 50 years of customer trust

Rakbank delivered D 2.5B of profit after tax in 9M'26, up 21.3% YoY, reflecting growth across our core businesses, a diversified income stream and disciplined execution. The results also includes the AED 473M gain on sale of the merchant acquiring business.

Momentum broadening across every segment:

Balance sheet growth continued across Personal, Business and Wholesale Banking, supported by 11% YoY CASA growth to D 48.3B. We welcomed 12,000 SMEs and provided D 4.2B of new financing. Personal Banking expanded its wealth proposition into digital equities and silver, while Wholesale Banking continued to scale Transaction Banking.

Strong foundations supporting sustainable growth:

Strong capital and ample liquidity continue to reinforce the resilience of our balance sheet, with capital adequacy at 18.4% and ELAR at 14.5%. Asset Quality remained strong with, impaired loans improving to 1.7% and Stage 3 coverage remaining among the strongest in the sector at 85.9%.

Delivering outstanding returns today and reimagining tomorrow:

A diversified business and durable earnings continued to deliver outstanding returns, with ROE at 23.3% and ROA at 3.1%. We are also investing in the future with our refreshed brand and new Personal Banking mobile app bringing together simpler, more intuitive digital experiences with the human touch.

About RAKBANK

We're RAKBANK.

Banking should feel simple. Human. Helpful. So that's the kind we build.

Since 1976, we've been helping people and businesses across the UAE grow with confidence, giving them the tools, the support, and the trust to make things happen. We started as a community bank and grew into one of the country's most dynamic financial institutions. What's never changed is our belief that banking should work for people, not the other way around.

Today, we're leading a new chapter, one that combines smart digital innovation with genuine human connection. We call it digital with a human touch.

We serve customers across every segment through our Personal Banking Group (PBG), Business Banking Group (BBG), and Wholesale Banking Group (WBG). As the UAE's go-to SME bank, we're helping thousands of businesses grow and thrive with seamless, digital-first banking.

Our group also includes Skiply, the region's leading school payments app; Protego, our next-generation insurance aggregator; and RAK Insurance, one of the UAE's most trusted insurers, together creating an ecosystem that makes life simpler and safer for our customers.

From empowering entrepreneurs and SMEs to launching the UAE's first crypto brokerage for retail customers and our own AI-powered digital assistant, we're shaping the future of banking while keeping the heart of it the same: people.