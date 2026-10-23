Du Wins Nine Awards At Telecom Review Summit 2026, Including Most Resilient Operator And CCO Of The Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Recognition spans network resilience, commercial leadership, AI, cloud infrastructure and sustainability across the UAE Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Reflecting the breadth of progress across network operations, enterprise technology and commercial strategy, du, the leading telecom and digital services provider, has received nine awards at the Telecom Review Excellence Awards, closing the Telecom Review Summit 2026 as one of the most recognized operators.

du was named the Most Resilient Operator – Middle East (Mobile Operators), an accolade earned against the backdrop of the regional developments that placed exceptional demands on critical communications infrastructure earlier this year. Throughout that period, du's networks remained fully operational, maintaining uninterrupted service across mobile, fixed and enterprise segments. Business continuity frameworks, built and tested in anticipation of precisely such scenarios, ensured customers experienced no disruption to the services they depend on. The award also recognized du's sustained investment in network architecture and operational readiness that made it possible.

du also received the CCO of the Year – Telecom Operators, Middle East,title, in recognition of the leadership of du's Chief Commercial Officer Karim Benkirane. The honor reflects the strength and consistency of du's commercial strategy and its customer-first approach. In AI and technology, du was recognized for both its AI Automation capabilities, anchored in a program to embed machine learning, predictive analytics and closed-loop operations across network management, and its Smart AI Green Technology achievements, which integrate energy efficiency into the evolution of its 5G and 5G-Advanced network.

Through intelligent energy-saving solutions, ongoing network modernization and targeted renewable energy deployment, du has demonstrated that network performance and environmental responsibility are complementary priorities, building on the carbon reduction commitments it outlined at COP28, the UN Climate Change Conference held in the UAE in 2023.

On the enterprise and infrastructure front, du's winnings spanned four categories. Best Cloud Provider recognized du Tech's National Hypercloud, a sovereign platform built for scale and security. Best Data Center Provider acknowledged its national hyperscale facility, featuring liquid-cooled infrastructure designed to meet the demands of AI workloads while ensuring local data residency and resilience. Best Wholesale recognized the integrated connectivity model that spans international reach, global IP, data center infrastructure and peering, and Best Smart Infrastructure Management reflected the strength of du Business's enterprise capability across large enterprise, government and key accounts.

du's nine wins were completed with the Best CSR Initiative award, in recognition of its community contributions program developed in partnership with the Dubai Community Contributions Establishment“Jood,” reflecting du's commitment to social impact alongside its commercial and technological ambitions.

The Telecom Review Excellence Awards is among the Middle East's benchmarks for telecommunications performance, with a focus on operators that deliver reliable, innovative and sustainable connectivity. du's multiple recognitions across this year's program mark a strong achievement across dimensions the awards seek to recognize, and and reinforces its position as the leading telecommunications provider across the UAE.

About du:

du adds life to life with a comprehensive portfolio of mobile, fixed, broadband, entertainment services, and fintech solutions. Through a digital-first approach powered by ultra-reliable fiber and 5G technology, du delivers bespoke solutions leveraging cloud computing, AI-driven analytics, advanced cybersecurity, and IoT integration. As a trusted digital telco enabler spearheading the UAE's digital transformation, we collaborate with a dynamic partner ecosystem to propel industries and society toward operational excellence, shaping a more connected and digitally advanced future across the region.