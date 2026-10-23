OMODA & JAECOO Surpasses 1.4 Million Global Sales And Outlines Technology Roadmap

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) OMODA & JAECOO has surpassed 1.4 million cumulative global vehicle sales in three and a half years and outlined its next phase of product and technology development at OMODA X NIGHT, held as part of the brands' International User Summit in China. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International, presented a roadmap covering hybrid powertrains, intelligent parking and AI cockpit technology, alongside the global debut of OMODA X. The announcements set out how the brands intend to respond to customer needs as they expand into more international markets.

“We always put our customers first. Together with them, we are turning one shared vision into one million colorful lives,” said Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO International.“Soon we'll be the world's first to deliver the new 5-kWh HEV technology. It's the world's only HEV with V2L function and supports multiple smart lifestyle modes.”

The company expects annual sales to exceed 800,000 vehicles in 2026, representing growth of approximately 110 per cent year on year. Europe now accounts for 48 per cent of global sales, two and a half years after the brands entered the region.

OMODA & JAECOO operates in 79 markets through more than 1,700 showrooms. It plans to expand to 99 markets by 2027, including Japan, South Korea and Canada, with a greater emphasis on developing local operations.

Alongside its market expansion, the company is developing its portfolio of hybrid electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery electric vehicles. These electrified powertrains now account for 81 per cent of total sales, according to the company.

The roadmap includes the forthcoming global introduction of 5-kWh hybrid technology, which will first feature on OMODA 7. Its larger battery supports a Super Quiet Mode intended to deliver electric-vehicle-like refinement during starting, acceleration and high-speed driving.

The planned system also includes vehicle-to-load external power capability, supplying up to 2.2 kW for compatible appliances. Additional functions support resting in the vehicle, security monitoring and scheduled activities, extending the hybrid system's role beyond driving efficiency.