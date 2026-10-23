Azizi Developments Accelerates Beach Oasis II To 62% Completion Milestone

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced that construction at Beach Oasis II, its contemporary mixed-use community in Dubai Studio City, has reached 62% completion, advancing rapidly through its final construction phases. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.

Join the waiting list. Earn

The structural framework of the development is now 100% complete, with blockwork reaching 99% and internal plastering advancing to 77%. HVAC and MEP installations currently stand at 59% and 50%, respectively, while overall finishes have progressed to 48%. Additionally, swimming pool construction is at 38%, with elevator and façade works reaching 34% and 15%, respectively. A dedicated workforce of 894 personnel is actively deployed on site to maintain consistent construction momentum.

Comprising 452 studios, 209 one-bedroom, and 33 two-bedroom residences, Beach Oasis II features a comprehensive suite of lifestyle amenities. Anchored by a large beach-like swimming pool in the central courtyard, the community includes fully equipped gymnasiums, landscaped gardens, children's play areas, and a central square with integrated retail options for residents.

Speaking on the project, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:“The heavy lifting is done. With the core structural works behind us, our focus has now shifted to MEP routing, plastering, and the interior finishes that actually make these spaces livable. It's a precise, detail-oriented phase of construction, and it keeps our momentum exactly where it needs to be as we push toward the final handover.”

Situated along Hessa Street near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Dubai Studio City offers excellent road connectivity and immediate access to key commercial, leisure, and sporting destinations. Nearby landmarks include Dubai Autodrome, The Els Club, Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club, Dubai International Stadium, and Dubai Miracle Garden, alongside leading schools and healthcare facilities.

Azizi Developments' Sales Gallery can be visited on the 13th floor of the Conrad Hotel on Sheikh Zayed Road.

About Azizi Developments:

Azizi Developments is a leading Dubai-based real estate developer renowned for its construction-driven approach, vertical integration, and commitment to quality, transparency, and customer-centricity. With more than 45,000 homes successfully delivered to investors and end users from over 100 nationalities, Azizi has established a strong presence across some of Dubai's most sought-after residential and commercial destinations.

The developer currently has approximately 150,000 units under construction, representing a development portfolio valued at several tens of billions of US dollars. Azizi's vertically integrated model, spanning design, procurement, construction management, and project delivery, enables greater control over quality, timelines, and execution across its developments.

Among its flagship projects is Burj Azizi, set to become the world's second-tallest skyscraper, alongside master-planned communities including Azizi Riviera and Azizi Venice in Dubai, as well as Azizi Florence in Sharjah, the largest master community in the Emirates. Its diverse portfolio also includes landmark developments across MBR City, Palm Jumeirah, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai South, and Downtown Jebel Ali.

Driven by a long-term vision and an execution-focused approach, Azizi Developments continues to contribute to Dubai's evolving skyline while delivering distinctive residential and mixed-use destinations for a global community of investors and end users.