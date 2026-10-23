Mubadala And Khalifa University Launch Life Sciences Innovation Program To Advance Healthcare Research In The UAE

Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026: Mubadala Investment Company (“Mubadala”), an Abu Dhabi sovereign investor, announced the signing of a strategic research partnership with Khalifa University of Science and Technology at the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026, launching the Life Sciences Innovation Program (LSIP). The program will focus on early-stage research across therapeutics, medical devices and other healthcare technologies. Mubadala Bio, Mubadala's wholly owned life sciences company, and Khalifa University Enterprises Company, Khalifa University's business and investment arm, will run LSIP jointly with Khalifa University as the delivery partner. The partnership marks an important step in advancing the UAE's national life sciences ambitions by bringing academic research and industry expertise together. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The collaboration combines Khalifa University's scientific expertise, research infrastructure and talent; Mubadala Bio's advanced industrial capabilities; and Khalifa University Enterprises Company's commercialization expertise. Together, the three partners aim to strengthen the pathway from discovery and early-stage development to future healthcare applications, supporting the translation of research into products for the wider healthcare ecosystem.

Under LSIP, Mubadala and Khalifa University Enterprises Company will jointly fund a portfolio of projects spanning Mubadala Bio's core therapy areas, including cardiometabolic, central nervous system, oncology, musculoskeletal, and men's and women's health, with priority given to conditions where existing solutions are limited.

Alongside LSIP, Mubadala Bio plans to establish a commercial research and development laboratory on Khalifa University's main campus, within its College of Medicine and Health Sciences. The proposed facility will enable academic researchers and students to engage in research and development on advanced medicines and healthcare technologies.

The agreement was signed during a ceremony at the summit by Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio; H.E. Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology; and H.E. Amal Al Jaberi, Chief Executive Officer of Khalifa University Enterprises Company.

The partnership comes as the region remains heavily dependent on imported medicines, leaving patients exposed to disruption in global supply chains. Building local capability in research and development, and the scientific talent behind it, makes the UAE's healthcare system more resilient and helps ensure patients can rely on the treatments they need.

H.E. Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University of Science and Technology, said:“The future of healthcare innovation depends on our ability to connect scientific discovery with the expertise, infrastructure and investment needed to turn research into practical solutions. This partnership brings Khalifa University's research capabilities and talent together with Mubadala Bio's industry expertise to strengthen the UAE's life sciences ecosystem. Through joint research, the development of advanced technologies and closer collaboration between academia and industry, we aim to build national capabilities and create new pathways for discoveries to deliver economic and societal value.”

H.E. Amal Al Jaberi, Chief Executive Officer, Khalifa University Enterprises Company (KUEC), said:“KUEC connects industry needs with academic-led applied research, creating pathways for discoveries to become commercially viable technologies. Through this partnership, we will support the translation of Khalifa University's research into healthcare solutions and new business opportunities. By enabling commercialization and building sovereign intellectual property and a strong local knowledge base, we aim to lay the foundations for new industrial sectors and strengthen the UAE's capacity to develop, own and scale innovation.”

Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, Chief Executive Officer of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio, said:“Localizing pharmaceutical manufacturing reduces reliance on external supply. Building a life sciences sector takes significant effort at every stage, from the research lab to the production line. Through Mubadala Bio, we have built a strong manufacturing base in the UAE. With Khalifa University, we are now extending that effort into scientific research. This partnership supports the nation's vision to develop a resilient, knowledge-based economy.”

The planned laboratory is expected to focus on more complex, high value-added medicines in the UAE, potentially including sterile injectables, peptides and RNA therapies. It is intended to support Mubadala Bio's UAE manufacturing companies as well as its academic and industry partners.

The partnership supports Mubadala Bio's investment in people, from growing specialist expertise on its own production lines to hosting interns from Khalifa University and other institutions at its manufacturing facilities. By bringing industry and academic talent closer together, it will help develop the next generation of Emirati scientists and strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leading life sciences hub.

About Mubadala Investment Company:

Mubadala Investment Company is a sovereign investor managing a global portfolio, aimed at generating sustainable financial returns for the Government of Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala's US$385 billion (AED 1,414 billion) portfolio spans six continents with interests in multiple sectors and asset classes. We leverage our deep sectoral expertise and long-standing partnerships to drive sustainable growth and profit, while supporting the continued diversification and global integration of the economy of the United Arab Emirates.

About Mubadala Bio:

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world's most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.