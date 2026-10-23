Enviroserve Awards Moro Hub Green Certificate For Responsible IT Asset Recycling
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE, October 2026: Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro Hub), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has been awarded a Green Certificate by Enviroserve, the e-waste recovery subsidiary of Tadweer Group, during Moro Hub's participation in the 28th edition of the Water, Energy, Technology and Environment Exhibition (WETEX 2026). The Certificate of Recycling recognises Moro Hub's partnership with Enviroserve for the responsible recycling of its end-of-life IT assets, and its commitment to sustainable IT asset management as part of its wider sustainability initiatives. Under the partnership, Moro Hub has handed over retired IT equipment to Enviroserve for disposal and recycling through environmentally sound processes. The recognition reflects Moro Hub's efforts to ensure that IT assets reaching the end of their operational life are managed responsibly rather than entering the general waste stream. Enterprise technology contains recoverable materials that retain value beyond their original use, provided it is collected, processed and recycled through specialised and certified systems. By routing its retired assets through Enviroserve, Moro Hub ensures that recoverable materials are returned to the circular economy. “Responsible technology lifecycle management is an important part of our sustainability approach. This recognition reflects our commitment to handling retired equipment through environmentally responsible practices that help reduce electronic waste and recover reusable materials. Through our collaboration with Enviroserve, we continue to support more sustainable practices in technology asset management, promoting responsible resource use and supporting the principles of the circular economy,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub. The initiative supports Moro Hub's broader sustainability objectives, which include operating green data centres, reducing electronic waste and promoting responsible technology lifecycle management across its operations. It also aligns with the UAE's national direction towards a circular economy, in which end-of-life assets are treated as a resource to be recovered rather than waste to be discarded. “At Enviroserve, we are committed to advancing responsible e-waste management through sustainable recycling and resource recovery. Our partnership with Moro Hub reflects a shared commitment to minimising electronic waste, recovering valuable materials and supporting the circular economy. We are pleased to support Moro Hub's sustainability efforts and contribute to the UAE's vision for a more sustainable future,” said Mahmood Rasheed, Chief Executive Officer of Enviroserve. The certificate was presented during WETEX 2026, organised by DEWA and held on 20 to 22 October 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre. The exhibition provides a global platform that brings together institutions, companies, business leaders, experts and specialists to review the latest solutions and innovations in energy, water, sustainability, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, and to strengthen partnership opportunities and the exchange of knowledge and technologies. – Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment