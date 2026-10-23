Bigg Boss 20 Update: Qazi Touqeer Wins Hearts With Iconic Dance Moves

Qazi Touqeer Shines on Bigg Boss 20

Singer Qazi Touqeer is leaving no stone unturned to make his 'Bigg Boss 20' stint an entertaining one. Always brimming with energy, the Fame Gurukul winner keeps finding new ways to win hearts, and the audience's love for him is growing by the day.

The upcoming episode of the reality show will see Qazi Touqeer unleashing his dancing side as he grooves to Hrithik Roshan's blockbuster track Ek Pal Ka Jeena. The makers have unveiled a promo that shows Qazi performing the iconic hook steps of the song with infectious energy and enthusiasm. Through his lively performance, he also showcased his admiration for Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan. Check out the video here View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioHotstar Reality (@jiohotstarreality)

Rohit Shetty to Host Weekend Ka Vaar

Meanwhile, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will take over the hosting duties for this weekend's Weekend Ka Vaar, as Salman Khan will be giving the episode a miss due to prior commitments.

During the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman informed the housemates that he had requested Rohit Shetty to host the upcoming weekend episode. Explaining his absence, Salman said,“Ab main aapse milunga agle hafte nahi. Due to a prior commitment, I will not be here agle hafte. So maine request kiya hai Rohit Shetty se for him to come here and to be the host for next Weekend Ka Vaar. (I won't be meeting you next week as I have a prior commitment and will be away. Therefore, I have requested Rohit Shetty to host the next Weekend Ka Vaar).”

“Joh bhi karna hai, to kar dijiye agar khatron se khelne ka shauk hai aap logon ko. So I will see you the week after next,” he added.

This is not the first time Rohit Shetty has stepped in for Salman on Bigg Boss. The filmmaker has hosted Weekend Ka Vaar episodes in earlier seasons as well. He also appeared during Bigg Boss 19 last year, when he interacted with contestants Gaurav Khanna and Farrhana Bhatt. (ANI)

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