Azharuddin Praises Sri Lanka For Unreal 430 Run Chase Against England

Azharuddin Praises Historic Sri Lanka Victory

Telangana Cabinet Minister and former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin on Friday praised Sri Lanka for their remarkable run chase against England, saying that chasing a target of 400 runs seemed "completely unreal" in modern-day cricket. He also lauded England batter Harry Brook for his outstanding double century and emphasised the need to promote Test cricket.

Speaking to ANI, Azharuddin said Sri Lanka's determination to keep fighting despite England's massive total was commendable, adding that the high-scoring contest provided excellent entertainment for cricket fans. "To me, 400 seems completely unreal, but nowadays cricket has become like this. But I congratulate the Sri Lankan team very much because they kept hope that we too can win, we too can make that much of a score. Otherwise, if you give up hope, then such a score isn't made. But Harry Brook also played very well, I congratulate him as well. But this was a very good match, I mean it was entertainment. It was very good entertainment for the public," Azharuddin said.

Reflecting on Record Chases

Reflecting on the magnitude of Sri Lanka's achievement, the former India captain referred to South Africa's historic successful chase against Australia in 2006, noting that such extraordinary run chases remained rare in ODI cricket. "But chasing 400, I think this is probably happening for the second time. Before this, there was a match between South Africa and Australia, it happened back then. But it is good for cricket; people come and enjoy, as much as people enjoy, they should," he added.

Emphasis on Test Format

Azharuddin also stressed that while high-scoring matches and aggressive batting have become increasingly common in modern cricket, the traditional Test format should continue to receive attention and encouragement. "But I would like to say that Test cricket should also be promoted. Test cricket is the main... the main format of cricket is the Test format, Test cricket," he said.

The former India captain also congratulated the Indian cricket team on its victory against New Zealand in the first T20I, praising the players for their performance away from home and expressing hope that India would win both the T20 and ODI series. "Yes, India also won, absolutely. India played very well, especially going to New Zealand. I congratulate them as well, they are playing very well. And we hope that they win both the T20 and the One-Day series there," he said.

Match Summary

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka scripted a remarkable victory over England in the third match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 on Thursday, chasing down a massive target of 430 runs after Brook's record-breaking double century powered England to 429/4 in Rawalpindi. With this remarkable victory, Sri Lanka scripted history by completing the second-highest successful run chase in ODI cricket, gunning down England's massive target of 430 in a sensational contest.

The highest successful chase in the format remains South Africa's historic pursuit of 435 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006, when they reached 438/9 to secure a thrilling one-wicket victory. In a high-scoring thriller, Sri Lanka produced a sensational batting display to overcome the massive target and register a memorable win, despite Brook's historic knock that saw him become the first English batter to score a double century in men's ODI cricket.

Brook smashed 202 off just 116 deliveries, registering the fastest double century in ODI history. His innings was studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Joe Root provided valuable support with 69 off 66 balls, while Will Jacks struck an unbeaten 66 off just 30 deliveries to propel England to their imposing total.

Sri Lanka's chase got off to a shaky start as they lost two early wickets. However, Avishka Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake staged a remarkable recovery with a crucial partnership that brought the hosts back into the contest. Fernando narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 97 off 83 balls, while Rathnayake produced a magnificent 130 off 106 deliveries to keep Sri Lanka firmly in the hunt.

Dasun Shanaka then delivered a breathtaking counterattack, smashing 97 off just 50 balls, including eight sixes, to turn the momentum in Sri Lanka's favour. Like Fernando, Shanaka fell just three runs short of a century, but his explosive innings brought the target within reach and set the stage for a thrilling finish. Janith Liyanage played a crucial role in the closing stages, contributing an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka maintained their charge to complete the extraordinary run chase. (ANI)

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