Stocktwits Space Race Weekly: RKLB, VSAT Beat SPCX With Modest Gains - ASTS And PL Sink Deeper



Rocket Lab plans to double testing capacity and cut stack-test times to under a day, supporting over 100 launches in backlog.

Viasat advanced NASA communications demo after Maxwell's launch and challenged AST SpaceMobile's overseas spectrum request at the FCC. Planet launched Pelican-12 and secured a NASA evaluation task order covering more than 250,000 square kilometers of Tanager hyperspectral data.

Rocket Lab (RKLB) and Viasat (VSAT) edged ahead of SpaceX (SPCX) in this week's space-stock race, holding modest gains as Elon Musk's company slipped despite surging revenue and Tesla merger talks, while AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and Planet Labs (PL) suffered deeper losses.

So far this week, RKLB has gained 0.8% and VSAT has edged up 0.3%, outperforming SPCX's 0.9% decline. ASTS has led losses with a 4.7% drop, while PL has fallen 3.5%.

SPCX Slips As Earnings And Merger Buzz Build

SpaceX reported on Tuesday that revenue surged 161% to $14.58 billion from a year ago, with net income reaching $4.4 billion. Its AI business generated $7.56 billion in revenue, while Starlink subscribers reached 13.6 million.

Musk also weighed in on formal Tesla merger discussions through independent committees.“I think it would be a good idea, but it's really up to the special committees of both companies,” he said.

The potential merger is still unsettled. SpaceX disclosed on Thursday that any transaction would require approval from its special committee, board and controlling shareholder, despite Musk's recusal from negotiations because of conflicts of interest.

Meanwhile, SpaceX is reportedly discussing access to at least 80,000 U.S. cellular sites as it explores building a fourth nationwide wireless carrier. TD Cowen estimated that such a terrestrial network could cost more than $80 billion.

On Stocktwits, SPCX sentiment climbed to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' a week ago amid 'extremely high' message volume. Shares ended Thursday about 7% above their $135 June IPO price.

Rocket Lab Tops Peers As Launch Backlog Grows

Rocket Lab led the group of space stocks this week as it outlined plans to increase capacity for its existing rockets, while advancing its delayed Neutron program.

The company said that a new static-fire stack-test facility for Electron and HASTE would support more than 100 launches in backlog and a higher launch cadence in 2027. It expects to double testing capacity and cut stack-test time from two to three days to less than a day.

“Demand for Electron and HASTE missions continues to grow and our manifest has never been busier,” Rocket Lab said. The company also launched Electron's 98th mission on Friday. Rocket Lab also highlighted another spacecraft milestone: Maxwell, the satellite it built for Viasat, reached orbit Tuesday aboard SpaceX's Bandwagon-5 mission.

The week also underscored demand for alternative launch providers. SpaceX reportedly declined to bid on three future military satellite missions, and no rivals offered to take them on. That shortage could create an opening for Neutron, although Rocket Lab said that its debut would move into 2027.

On Stocktwits, RKLB sentiment slipped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' a week ago amid 'low' message volume. Shares have declined about 27% year-to-date.

NASA Milestone And FCC Clash Put VSAT In Focus

Viasat's narrow gain came during a week spanning a spacecraft deployment and a regulatory clash with a satellite-connectivity rival. The company announced on Wednesday that Maxwell's successful launch advanced work under two NASA Communications Services Project awards totaling $81 million. Five months of orbital demonstrations are planned through March 2027.

Maxwell will test Ka-band and L-band relay services designed to keep low-Earth-orbit missions connected through Viasat's satellites and ground network as NASA prepares to retire its Tracking and Data Relay Satellite fleet.

Viasat also asked the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to reject overseas spectrum authority sought by AST SpaceMobile, citing interference concerns and frequency-allocation restrictions.

On Stocktwits, VSAT sentiment remained 'bearish' compared with a week ago amid 'normal' message volume. Shares have gained about 71% year-to-date.

ASTS Leads Losses Despite Coverage Push

AST SpaceMobile was the group's weakest performer despite fresh updates on commercial readiness and European cooperation.

On Tuesday, AST targeted initial, intermittent coverage before year-end in the United States, Canada, Japan, UK and Saudi Arabia. It reported more than 60 gateways deployed, installed or in planning worldwide, supporting partnerships with over 60 mobile operators representing more than 3 billion subscribers.

The company said more than 3,000 U.S. coverage cells were enabled and targeted 5,600 before year-end. Additional satellites would extend coverage duration as it works toward continuous service.

A day earlier, AST welcomed Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefónica and Vodafone's agreement to explore a joint European mobile-satellite spectrum bid. The initiative targets a market of more than 500 million mobile subscribers, though the carriers have yet to select a satellite provider.

Viasat's FCC challenge and SpaceX's expanding wireless ambitions added competitive and regulatory questions. AST has said overseas operations would require national approvals and proposed technical measures to manage interference.

On Stocktwits, ASTS sentiment slipped to 'bearish' from 'bullish' a week ago amid 'normal' message volume. Shares have declined about 47% year-to-date.

NASA Award And Satellite Launch Fail To Lift PL

Meanwhile, Planet Labs underperformed SPCX even as it added a satellite and secured a NASA data-evaluation assignment.

Pelican-12 launched on Tuesday aboard the same SpaceX Bandwagon-5 mission that carried Maxwell. Planet established contact and began commissioning the spacecraft, its fifth Pelican and 25th satellite launched in 2026.

The second-gen satellite carries Nvidia Jetson tech for onboard AI processing and an SES Space & Defense communications package to test faster imagery delivery through satellite-to-satellite relays. Gen 2 Pelicans are designed for imagery in the 30-centimeter class, compared with 50 centimeters for the first generation.

On Wednesday, Planet announced a NASA Commercial Satellite Data Acquisition evaluation task order covering more than 250,000 square kilometers of Tanager hyperspectral data. NASA will assess its quality and usefulness for Earth science, including environmental monitoring and disaster response.

On Stocktwits, PL sentiment slipped to 'bearish' from 'neutral' a week ago amid 'low' message volume. Shares have declined about 34% year-to-date.

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