Ruijin Baibaole E-Commerce Co. Ltd. Deploys Teams Across Five Concurrent Trade Shows In Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, And Guangzhou, October 20 November 4, 2026

Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd., a supplier of children's toys for the global market, today confirmed that its exhibition teams have been dispatched to five concurrent trade events across four cities in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Shanghai, and Guangzhou, running from October 20 through November 4, 2026. The company will present its core product lines-magnetic building blocks, drawing boards, and die-cast toy vehicles-to buyers, distributors, brand owners, and cross-border sellers attending the autumn sourcing season.

A Five-Show Deployment Built Around Buyer Convenience

The decision to exhibit at five events in overlapping windows reflects a deliberate approach to accessibility. Rather than asking international buyers to travel to a single location, Ruijin Baibaole has positioned teams at the sourcing hubs most relevant to gifts, toys, and consumer goods, giving visitors multiple opportunities to review products, compare specifications, and discuss cooperation in person.

Mega Show Part 1 - Hong Kong, October 20–23

Booths 3C-D3 and 1B-B39, Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre

Mega Show Part 1, now in its 33rd edition, brings together more than 3,000 exhibitors from over 25 countries and regions, presenting over 400,000 products across gifts, housewares, toys, baby products, and lifestyle goods. The first phase focuses on gifts and premiums, housewares and kitchen items, festive decorations, and trendy collectibles and licensed products, making it a key stop for buyers building seasonal and gift assortments.

The 34th China (Shenzhen) International Gift & Home Products Fair - Shenzhen, October 20–23

Booth 5A48, Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center, Bao'an District

The Shenzhen Gift Fair operates at a scale of nearly 300,000 square meters, with approximately 4,500 exhibitors and an expected 300,000 professional buyer visits. Covering more than 30 consumer product categories, the fair serves as a barometer for China's gift and home products sector and offers direct access to corporate procurement, distribution, retail, and e-commerce channels.

China Toy Expo - Shanghai, October 21–23

Booth E5C71, Shanghai New International Expo Centre

China Toy Expo occupies all halls of the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, spanning 230,000 square meters, with over 2,700 exhibitors, 5,600 brands, and an expected 110,000 professional visitors. The expo's dedicated zones for educational toys, model toys, and e-commerce product selection align closely with Ruijin Baibaole's product portfolio and its focus on cross-border channels.

Canton Fair, Phase 2 - Guangzhou, October 23–27

Booth 1.1M36, China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Phase 2 of the 140th Canton Fair is themed“Quality Home” and covers daily ceramics, kitchenware, housewares, glass crafts, home decorations, garden products, festive items, gifts and premiums, and related categories. For toy and gift suppliers, Phase 2 provides exposure to buyers sourcing for home, seasonal, and gift segments.

Canton Fair, Phase 3 - Guangzhou, October 31 – November 4

Booth 17.1E02, China Import and Export Fair Complex, Guangzhou

Phase 3 is organized around“Better Life” and explicitly includes toys, maternal and infant products, children's wear, textiles, and related consumer categories. The presence of toys as a core Phase 3 category makes this the most directly relevant Canton Fair window for Ruijin Baibaole's buyers.

Three Product Lines Aligned with Measurable Demand

The product portfolio on display at each booth is supported by category-level market data that informs buyer conversations.

Magnetic Building Blocks. The global magnetic building blocks market was valued at approximately USD 1.36 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 3.18 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 8.80%. Growth is driven by demand for STEM-oriented, hands-on educational toys that support cognitive development, spatial awareness, and problem-solving skills. Ruijin Baibaole's magnetic building blocks are designed with child-safe materials, strong magnetic connections, and varied shapes and colors for home, school, and retail channels.

Drawing Boards. The global drawing board with flash cards market is expected to reach USD 224 million by 2032, rising at a 3.9% CAGR. Demand is supported by parental emphasis on“education through entertainment” and concerns over screen time, which have increased interest in interactive, screen-free toys with eye-protection features. The company's drawing boards offer reusable surfaces and child-friendly designs suited to home, classroom, and travel use.

Die-Cast Toy Vehicles. The global die-cast vehicle market reached approximately USD 4.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to approach USD 7 billion by 2032. The category has expanded beyond children's play into adult collecting, with demand driven by limited editions, automotive culture, and licensing collaborations. Ruijin Baibaole's die-cast toy vehicles are positioned for retail, online marketplace, and collector channels.

Why Buyers Visit the Booths

Ruijin Baibaole's exhibition teams are prepared to support buyer requirements across sourcing, customization, and compliance. The company offers factory-direct supply for margin control, customization support for packaging and branding, and products manufactured with international safety standards in mind, including CPC and EN71 requirements. The team is also equipped to discuss proven designs for different markets and sales channels, and to provide on-site product demonstrations.

Cross-border sellers, brand owners, distributors, wholesalers, and procurement professionals are invited to visit any of the five booth locations during the respective show dates. The team will be available for product demonstrations, partnership discussions, and order inquiries.

About Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd.

Ruijin Baibaole E-commerce Co. Ltd. is a supplier of children's toys for the global market, focusing on magnetic building blocks, drawing boards, and die-cast toy vehicles. The company is committed to providing safe, innovative, and high-value toy products for children and families worldwide.