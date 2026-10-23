AI-Powered Documentary Series Sounds Of Wu Reaches Global Audiences

MENAFN - GetNews) Seven-part series brings the centuries-old art of Wu Opera to life through cross-cultural storytelling, attracting over 150 million views worldwide

JINHUA, China - October 23, 2026 - Sounds of Wu, a seven-part AI-powered micro-documentary series exploring the cultural heritage of Wu Opera, has gained significant international attention, introducing the centuries-old Chinese performing art to audiences around the world.

Co-produced by the Jinhua International Communication Center and the College of Media and International Culture at Zhejiang University, the series follows three individuals from different parts of the world whose lives become connected through a shared appreciation for Wu Opera.

Distributed across five major international social media platforms, the seven episodes have collectively generated more than 30 million views, with each episode surpassing 3 million views. The series has also reached international audiences through distribution channels including the Associated Press, Agence France-Presse (AFP), and major digital media outlets in Africa, contributing to a reported global reach of more than 150 million views.

Three Stories, One Shared Cultural Connection

At the heart of Sounds of Wu are three personal journeys that explore how traditional performing arts can transcend geographical, linguistic, and generational boundaries.

Kaiyang, a second-generation Thai-Chinese, travels to his family's ancestral hometown in search of a melody his grandfather used to hum. When he hears a young Wu Opera performer named Jiang Yu singing on a village stage, he immediately recognizes the familiar tune. What began as a search for a fading family memory becomes a powerful reconnection with his cultural roots.

In Europe, Sophie, a young social media creator, discovers Wu Opera and begins sharing its performances online. Despite early skepticism that international audiences would struggle to understand the art form, she continues producing videos, explaining its distinctive movements, music, and storytelling. Her persistence gradually attracts a growing audience, eventually helping bring Wu Opera to a packed theater.

Meanwhile, Amina, a young woman from Tanzania, encounters Wu Opera through an educational outreach program. Fascinated by its history and storytelling traditions, she begins researching the art form and introducing its themes of loyalty, courage, and perseverance to people in her community. Through her perspective, audiences discover the emotional depth and universal values embedded in Chinese traditional theater.

Together, these stories present Wu Opera not simply as a historical art form, but as a living cultural tradition capable of creating meaningful connections across borders.

Bringing Traditional Opera into the AI Era

One of the defining features of Sounds of Wu is its creative application of artificial intelligence in visual storytelling.

From the nostalgic sound of an old cassette recording to a performance shared across continents through a livestream, the series uses AI-generated imagery to recreate scenes, characters, and cultural settings inspired by Wu Opera.

Its distinctive comic-inspired visual style offers a contemporary interpretation of traditional opera aesthetics while preserving the essence of the art form's expressive movements, musical traditions, and dramatic storytelling.

By combining AI-assisted production with character-driven narratives, the project explores new ways to make traditional cultural heritage accessible and engaging for digitally connected audiences.

Rather than presenting Wu Opera solely through conventional performance footage or historical explanations, the series places human experiences at the center of its storytelling, allowing viewers from different cultural backgrounds to connect with the emotions behind the performances.

A Centuries-Old Art Form Finds New Audiences

Originating in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, Wu Opera is a traditional Chinese performing art known for its vibrant costumes, expressive acting, distinctive vocal styles, and dynamic stage performances.

Over the years, the art form has steadily expanded its international presence through live performances, cultural exchanges, and digital media initiatives.

According to project organizers, the Zhejiang Wu Opera Research Institute, one of the key partners behind the broader international promotion of Wu Opera, has organized cultural activities in 80 countries and regions, presenting more than 600 performances to over 5 million in-person spectators. Its digital outreach initiatives have reached audiences more than 200 million times.

The Jinhua International Communication Center has also supported the international promotion of Wu Opera through digital storytelling and cross-platform distribution. Its related content initiatives have produced 202 media releases and social media posts, generating more than 200 million views and impressions across domestic and international channels.

Building on these efforts, Sounds of Wu represents a new approach to cultural storytelling, combining emerging technologies, international perspectives, and emotionally engaging narratives.

As AI continues to reshape global media production, the series offers an example of how digital innovation can help traditional performing arts connect with new generations of audiences.

Through the journeys of Kaiyang, Sophie, and Amina, Sounds of Wu delivers a simple message: while languages and cultures may differ, the emotions carried by music, performance, and shared human experiences can resonate across the world.

About Us

Jinhua News and Media Center is an integrated media organization based in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, dedicated to sharing Jinhua's stories and Chinese culture with global audiences through cross-platform digital content, international partnerships, and innovative storytelling-including promoting local cultural treasures such as Wu Opera to younger and international audiences.