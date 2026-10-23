NEXCOM Introduces Robowiz AI Robotics Platform At NVIDIA GTC Berlin

MENAFN - GetNews) Open ecosystem links AI control, perception, motion and functional safety for Physical AI robots

BERLIN, Germany - October 23, 2026 - NEXCOM and its robotics subsidiary NexCOBOT will present the RoboWIZ AI Robotics Platform to an international audience at NVIDIA GTC Berlin, October 21–22, 2026.

RoboWIZ is an open ecosystem for AI robot development that connects NexCOBOT controllers with components, software and engineering services from robotics technology partners. The platform simplifies the integration of AI computing, cameras and sensors, real-time motion control, drives and actuators, functional safety, cybersecurity, and application software into working robots.

NEXCOM first introduced RoboWIZ at Automation Taipei in Taiwan in August 2026, demonstrating humanoid, quadruped and dual-arm robot applications developed with ecosystem partners. At GTC Berlin, NEXCOM will highlight partners RealSense, Stereolabs, Synapticon and Reynolds & Moore, together with its robotics platform based on NVIDIA IGX Thor.

Photo captions from left to right:Thejas Gupta Shivashankar, Head of BD & Partner Ecosystem at NVIDIAFerdaousse Ziari, Director Of Engineering (Europe) at Reynolds and MooreJenny Shern, General Manager of NEXCOM Robotic Solutions (NexCOBOT)Dr. Florian Weisshardt, Head of Synapticon Intelligence

RoboWIZ Brings Five Robot Technologies Into One Development Ecosystem

RoboWIZ covers five areas of robot development: AI core control, functional safety and cybersecurity, visual perception, real-time control, and actuation and robot systems.

The AI control layer supports computing platforms from NVIDIA, Intel and Qualcomm. Other components of the ecosystem include joints, drives, grippers and dexterous hands, cameras and sensors, communication modules and robotics software.

RoboWIZ does not define a single robot configuration. Instead, developers can select technologies according to the robot and application they are building. Through the RoboWIZ partner programme, technology suppliers can integrate their products with NexCOBOT AI controllers, adding further hardware and software options to the ecosystem.

This approach enables the same development framework to be used for different types of robot, including humanoids, quadrupeds, mobile manipulators, collaborative robots and autonomous mobile robots.

“There is no one-size-fits-all safety architecture for robotics. The right approach depends on the robot, its intended use, operating environment, hazards, and required risk reduction. As one of the early adopters of IGX Thor, NexCOBOT addresses this challenge with the MARS400 T20. It combines AI, motion control, and functional safety into one platform with T5000 specs and 8 GMSL camera inputs, providing developers high-performance processing power and a flexible, practical foundation for safety by design, system integration, and validation,” said Paul Schmitt, CTO of Reynolds & Moore.

Four Partners Extend RoboWIZ Across Perception, Motion and Safety

At GTC Berlin, NEXCOM will showcase four RoboWIZ partners that contribute to various aspects of robot architecture.

RealSense provides depth-sensing cameras and computer-vision technology for robotic perception, supporting functions such as navigation, spatial awareness and manipulation.

Stereolabs provides ZED stereo-vision cameras and 3D perception software. NEXCOM and Stereolabs have previously worked together on integrating ZED cameras and software with NEXCOM edge AI systems for robotics and industrial applications.

Synapticon provides EtherCAT-based servo-drive, motion-control and functional-safety technology for robot joints and actuators. Its SOMANET drive technology combines motor control, communications and safety functions in compact drive modules.

Reynolds & Moore provides functional-safety engineering services, including risk assessment, safety-system design, validation support and assistance with certification. Its engineering services complement the hardware and software used to develop robot control systems.

The four partners illustrate how RoboWIZ extends beyond the central robot controller to technologies and engineering services needed elsewhere in the system.

NEXCOM Brings Its Robotics Platform based on NVIDIA IGX Thor to GTC Berlin

NEXCOM will also showcase its robotics platform based on NVIDIA IGX Thor.

The company introduced the MARS400 T20 based on NVIDIA IGX Thor at NVIDIA GTC in San Jose in March 2026. The system combines NVIDIA Blackwell AI computing with NEXCOM technologies for real-time motion control, functional safety and cybersecurity.

The IGX Thor-based platform addresses the control side of advanced robot development, where AI computing must operate alongside deterministic motion control and safety functions. At GTC Berlin, NEXCOM will showcase the platform as part of its comprehensive RoboWIZ robotics portfolio.

NEXCOM will present the RoboWIZ AI Robotics Platform at Booth 7040.

About NEXCOM

NEXCOM International, founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taiwan, is a distinguished global leader in edge computing and industrial IoT solutions. With an unwavering commitment to excellence, NEXCOM provides integrated services encompassing SD-Edge Computing (software-defined edge computing) and cutting-edge MOM (manufacturing operations management) platforms. Its comprehensive solutions include network and communication, mobile computing, robotic solutions, smart city and retail, digital healthcare, AIoT services, OT cybersecurity and industrial IoT – all developed based on open standards. NEXCOM continues to build up the AIoT ecosystem toward ESG transformation, meeting the diverse services of its global clientele with innovation and sustainability.