Twin Town Glass Brings Custom Frameless Shower Doors To Auburn, ME Homeowners

MENAFN - GetNews) Twin Town Glass designs and installs custom frameless shower doors in Auburn, ME, giving homeowners in the city a local option for shower glass measured, fabricated and installed by one team from its shop at 217 Main St. in South Paris.

SOUTH PARIS, Maine - October 23, 2026 - Twin Town Glass designs and installs custom frameless shower doors in Auburn, ME, giving homeowners in the city a local option for shower glass measured, fabricated and installed by one team from its shop at 217 Main St. in South Paris.

The company builds frameless shower doors and enclosures along with semi-frameless and framed systems. Its crews handle standard openings as well as neo-angle, curved and irregular layouts, the kind of shapes that turn up when an older Auburn bathroom gets a full remodel or a tub comes out to make room for a walk-in shower.

Each project starts with an in-home consultation. A Twin Town installer reviews the shower base, walls and tile, takes detailed measurements, and then recommends a layout that suits the space and the plumbing. The team fabricates the glass to those measurements instead of forcing a stock size into an opening that is rarely square.

All doors use tempered safety glass. Frameless panels start at a minimum of 3/8 inch, and the company prefers 1/2 inch glass for frameless work. Homeowners choose from clear tempered, low-iron, frosted and satin-etch glass, and pick hardware in chrome, brushed nickel, matte black, oil-rubbed bronze, polished brass or satin gold. Optional protective coatings help the glass resist spotting and make cleaning easier. Every shower door Twin Town installs comes with a warranty covering the glass, hardware and installation workmanship.

"A shower door is something you use every single day, so it has to fit the room it's going into," said John Emerson of Twin Town Glass. "We measure it ourselves, we build it for that one bathroom, and we put it in. Auburn homeowners get the same process we use everywhere else."

Auburn sits within the area the company already serves for auto glass, and this fall the shower side of the business is reaching the same households. In September, Twin Town Glass began serving homeowners, innkeepers and property managers along the Sunday River corridor with the same frameless shower work.

Beyond shower enclosures, the shop takes on glass railings, custom insulated glass units and glass wine cellars for residential and commercial clients. Auburn homeowners can request a shower door consultation through the company's website.

About Twin Town Glass

Twin Town Glass is a glass and mirror shop based in South Paris, Maine, providing custom shower doors and enclosures, flat glass, mirrors and auto glass service for homeowners and businesses across Western and Southern Maine. Glass is measured, fabricated and installed by the company's own team. Founded on principles of craftsmanship and customer care, the company combines technical skill with transparent communication to deliver work that fits the space it was built for.