Cincinnati-Based Alluring Glass Announces Architectural Glass Partnerships With Local Builders

MENAFN - GetNews) Alluring Glass, a custom glass fabricator and installer based in Cincinnati, today highlighted its ongoing work with local custom home builders and design firms, including Hensley Custom Building Group, Hueber Homes, Joshua One Custom Homes, DBGC Inc. (Dallman Bohl) and Jackie Barnes Design.

CINCINNATI, Ohio - October 23, 2026 - Alluring Glass, a custom glass fabricator and installer based in Cincinnati, today highlighted its ongoing work with local custom home builders and design firms, including Hensley Custom Building Group, Hueber Homes, Joshua One Custom Homes, DBGC Inc. (Dallman Bohl) and Jackie Barnes Design. Together, these teams bring custom glass into luxury new builds and renovations across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.

Builders and designers bring Alluring Glass into a project when the plans call for glass that has to fit the architecture exactly. The company supplies architectural glass in Cincinnati homes for frameless shower enclosures, custom-cut mirrors, interior glass partitions, glass railings, glass wine cellars and decorative and specialty glass. Its crews measure every opening on site before fabrication, so each panel matches the finished framing, tile and stone rather than a drawing.

The company describes itself as a glass resource for homeowners and contractors alike, and it calls its trade work a core part of the business. On a custom home, Alluring Glass coordinates measurement and installation around the builder's schedule, which lets the general contractor treat glass as one dependable scope instead of a string of vendors.

"Builders and designers trust us with the pieces people notice first in a finished home: the shower glass, the stair rail, the wine room wall," said Ryan Dunlap of Alluring Glass. "We measure it ourselves, we build it for that space, and we show up when the schedule says we will. That is what a builder needs from a glass partner."

Its commercial and trade glass services also support remodeling companies, construction firms and interior designers working on residential and commercial projects. Architects and designers often specify glass partitions and decorative glass to divide space while keeping natural light moving through a floor plan, and Alluring Glass fabricates and installs those systems to the project's dimensions. Select residential installations carry a Limited Lifetime Warranty.

The partnership work builds on recent recognition of Alluring Glass Cincinnati for its high-end frameless shower door installations. Builders, designers and homeowners can schedule a consultation at the company's Cincinnati showroom or virtually.

About Alluring Glass

Alluring Glass is a custom glass fabrication and installation company based in Cincinnati, Ohio, backed by 25 years of industry experience. Services include frameless shower doors and enclosures, custom-cut mirrors, glass railings, glass partitions, glass wine cellars and specialty glass for residential and commercial projects across Greater Cincinnati, Greater Dayton and Northern Kentucky. More information is available at