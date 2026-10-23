Iflytek Showcases Latest AI Innovations At Global 1024 Developer Festival Exhibition In Beijing

BEIJING, China - October 23, 2026 - The Beijing Science and Technology Exhibition of the 2026 iFLYTEK Global 1024 Developer Festival opened on October 22 at the China National Convention Center in Beijing. The exhibition showcases AI applications that address essential public needs and empower industries across the board, next-generation human–machine interaction technologies integrating software and hardware, and an open and thriving ecosystem for developers and businesses. It highlights China's latest progress in turning AI technological innovations into practical applications.

At the exhibition, visitors can experience how AI is transforming real-time translation, intelligent note-taking, and multilingual meetings. Weighing just 40 grams, the iFLYTEK AI Glasses bring an AI assistant directly into the wearer's field of view, offering features such as face-to-face translation, visual recognition, and meeting summaries. The iFLYTEK AI Translation Earbuds and iFLYTEK Translator 2.0 demonstrate how easily users can switch between languages in different settings. The iFLYTEK Global Meeting Room integrates translation, transcription, and automated meeting minutes into meeting workflows, while the iFLYTEK Smart Office Notebook and AI Voice Recorder make meeting documentation, information organization, and knowledge reuse more efficient.

About iFLYTEK

Founded in 1999, iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. is a publicly listed company and a leading provider of intelligent speech and artificial intelligence technologies in the Asia-Pacific region. Since its establishment, the company has focused on research into core AI technologies, including intelligent speech, computer vision, natural language processing, and cognitive intelligence, remaining at the forefront of global AI research. iFLYTEK actively promotes the development and commercialization of foundational AI technologies, guided by its mission to "Unleash productivity, unlock imagination, and build a better world with artificial intelligence."