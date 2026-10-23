Prendamano Tax Resolution Helping Local Restaurants With $25K+ In Back Taxes

MENAFN - GetNews) As restaurant tax debt compounds faster than most owners realize, Jennifer Prendamano launches a focused service for Long Island food-service businesses facing $25,000 or more in IRS obligations.

Melville, New York - October 23, 2026 - Prendamano Tax Resolution, the Long Island-based tax law firm led by attorney Jennifer Prendamano, today announced a focused service offering for restaurant owners and food-service operators carrying $25,000 or more in back taxes. Beginning this fall, the firm is actively taking on restaurant clients who need to understand their resolution options before rising penalties and IRS collection action close those options off entirely.

Key Facts

. Launch date: September 21, 2026. Minimum debt threshold: $25,000 in back taxes (federal or combined federal and state). Lead attorney: Jennifer Prendamano, founder of Prendamano Tax Resolution, with 28 years of tax resolution experience. Firm location: Melville, New York, serving Long Island and surrounding areas. Phone availability: 24/7 intake for restaurant operators ready to act. According to the IRS Data Book FY2023, the IRS filed more than 700,000 federal tax liens in a single fiscal year - a collection tool restaurants are especially vulnerable to because it can freeze supplier credit lines and banking relationships before an owner knows what hit them. Offers in compromise, penalty abatement, installment agreements, and tax lien discharge are all on the table for qualifying restaurant businesses - but each has filing windows and IRS deadlines that shrink the longer an owner waits

Why Restaurants, and Why Now

The restaurant industry carries a structural tax problem most other small businesses don't. Owners collect payroll taxes from employees every pay period, and those dollars are supposed to go straight to the IRS. When cash flow tightens - a slow season, a broken refrigeration unit, a short-staffed week - that payroll tax withholding becomes a tempting short-term float. One missed deposit turns into two. Two turns into a pattern. By the time an IRS notice arrives, the balance can be $40,000, $80,000, or more, and it's growing daily through interest and penalties that compound on the original balance, not just the principal.

This isn't a character flaw. It's a cash-flow problem with a federal agency on the other end.

What makes restaurant debt different from other business tax debt is the Trust Fund Recovery Penalty. The IRS can assess that penalty personally against any owner, officer, or employee it determines was responsible for collecting and paying over those withheld taxes. That means a restaurant's tax problem doesn't stay at the business level. It can follow an owner personally, attaching to personal assets, personal bank accounts, and personal credit. Most restaurant owners don't find out this is happening until the IRS has already made its determination.

Prendamano Tax Resolution's work in this space centers on one thing first: stopping escalation. Before any resolution strategy is worth discussing, the IRS collection clock has to be addressed. That means understanding exactly where a client stands, what notices have already been issued, and whether any response deadlines have passed or are approaching.

From there, the available options depend on the specific facts. A restaurant that's still operating and generating revenue faces a different set of strategies than one that's closed or in transition. Offers in compromise, penalty abatement for reasonable cause, installment agreements structured around actual cash flow, and lien discharge or subordination for owners with real estate or equipment assets are all tools that exist - but none of them work the same way twice, and none of them are available forever.

The $25,000 threshold matters because below that number, simpler resolution paths often apply. At $25,000 and above, the IRS's posture changes, the documentation requirements increase, and the cost of a misstep compounds. That's the range where representation isn't just useful. It's the difference between resolving the debt and watching it spiral past the point of practical recovery.

About Prendamano Tax Resolution

Prendamano Tax Resolution, is a tax resolution law firm based in Melville, New York, with 28 years of experience and more than 2,000 clients helped through IRS and state tax problems. The firm, founded and led by attorney Jennifer Prendamano, handles tax debt resolution, penalty abatement, offers in compromise, tax lien discharge, audit representation, and innocent spouse relief for individuals and business owners. Phone intake is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.