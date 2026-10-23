Shenzhen Xiang Xin Yu Technology Co., Ltd. Expands Capabilities With New 5-Axis Machining Centers

Shenzhen Xiang Xin Yu Technology Co., Ltd. recently introduced two new 5‐axis simultaneous machining centers to further enhance its capabilities in high‐end precision component manufacturing. The new equipment significantly strengthens the company's ability to process complex curved surfaces, irregular structural parts, and high‐precision molds.

The newly installed 5‐axis machining centers feature high‐speed, high‐precision cutting, in‐process measurement compensation, and intelligent tool management systems. They enable complex multi‐angle and multi‐side machining tasks to be completed in a single setup, greatly reducing clamping times and accumulated errors while improving dimensional consistency and surface quality.

According to the company's production manager:“The addition of this new equipment not only increases our process flexibility but also provides stronger support for taking on orders in high‐end fields such as aerospace, medical devices, and precision instrumentation.”

The new machines have now been commissioned and are undergoing trial operation. Moving forward, Xiang Xin Yu will continue optimizing its production structure and advancing its manufacturing capabilities toward greater intelligence and precision.

Shenzhen Xiang Xin Yu Technology Co., Ltd. has recently obtained ISO 13485:2016 certification for its medical device quality management system. This marks international recognition of the company's management standards and quality control capabilities in the precision machining of medical device components.

ISO 13485 is a globally recognized quality management system standard for the medical device industry, with strict requirements for production environments, process control, risk management, and traceability. Achieving this certification demonstrates that Xiang Xin Yu is qualified and capable of providing more compliant, safe, and reliable products to medical device customers.

According to the company's quality manager:“Obtaining ISO 13485 certification is the result of our years of continuous investment in building a robust quality system. Going forward, we will use this as an opportunity to further expand into the medical precision parts market and provide high‐quality machining services to more domestic and international medical device companies.”

The company is now capable of undertaking precision components for implantable devices, surgical instruments, and medical equipment - widely applicable in orthopedic instruments, minimally invasive surgical tools, and medical testing devices.

About Us

Founded in 2011, Shenzhen Xiangxinyu Technology Co., Ltd. is a precision manufacturing group and parent company of Jingmiao Precision.

Xiangxinyu delivers CNC machining, turning, stamping, die‐casting, sheet‐metal, mold‐making, assembly and complete surface finishing services. Our wholly‐owned subsidiary Jingmiao Precision, established in 2024, specializes in MIM R&D and mass‐volume production.

Jingmiao runs a 4,000 m2 MIM facility with 50+ sets of professional equipment. Xiangxinyu occupies a 5,000 m2 workshop with over 90 advanced machines. Our engineering team supports fast project development using PROE, UG, SolidWorks and Mastercam.