MENAFN - GetNews) Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students Announces 2026 Recipient, Advancing Patient-Centered Care in U.S. Medicine

Louisville, Kentucky - October 23, 2026 - The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students today announces Sophia P., an undergraduate at Penn State University, as the recipient of its 2026 award. The scholarship, established by physician and patient advocate Dr. James Charasika, recognizes undergraduate students on a pre-medical track who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to transforming American healthcare through innovation, equity, and preventive medicine.

The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students is a one-time award open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges and universities across the United States. Applicants must be on a demonstrated pre-medical track-such as biological sciences, chemistry, biochemistry, or a related field-and maintain a strong academic record. The scholarship is not bound to any single city or state, reflecting Dr. James Charasika's belief that the next generation of physicians should emerge from every community.

The primary component of the application is a substantive essay responding to a prompt drawn from Dr. James Charasika's career. Applicants are asked to discuss a significant challenge they anticipate facing in their medical careers-whether systemic, clinical, or ethical-and to articulate how they plan to integrate Dr. Charasika's principles of innovation, equity, and patient-centeredness to navigate that challenge and improve patient outcomes. This prompt reflects the founder's lifelong commitment to breaking barriers and redefining care delivery.

Sophia P., the 2026 recipient, is pursuing her undergraduate studies at Penn State University. Her application stood out for its thoughtful analysis of persistent inequities in preventive care and its practical vision for applying Dr. Charasika's patient-centered philosophy in clinical settings. The scholarship recognizes her academic dedication and her potential to contribute meaningfully to the future of family medicine.

Dr. James Charasika 's career spans more than four decades and serves as the foundation for this scholarship. A graduate of Meharry Medical College, where he ranked fifth in his class, Dr. Charasika became the first Black physician recruited to the University of Louisville's Department of Family Practice and later served as its Chief Resident. He founded and served as Medical Director for the Louisville Primary Care Center, P.S.C., and established the Louisville Patient-Centered Medical Home, one of the first practices in Kentucky to earn certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance.

Beyond his clinical achievements, Dr. James Charasika is widely recognized for his advocacy at the highest levels of government, including meetings with U.S. Congressman John Yarmuth, where he championed a transition from a reactive“sick care” system to a proactive, preventive model. He has dedicated himself to mentoring the next generation of providers as a Clinical Instructor, precepting countless medical students, residents, and nurse practitioners. His legacy includes more than 5,800 babies delivered and a practice built on compassion, innovation, and integrity.

The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students continues that legacy by supporting undergraduates who share the founder's vision for a more equitable and effective healthcare system. By investing in students before they enter medical school, the scholarship seeks to shape physicians who will carry forward Dr. Charasika's principles from the earliest stages of their training.

Applications and eligibility details are available at. The scholarship is administered by the Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students and is open to qualifying undergraduate students nationwide.

About the Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students

The Dr. James Charasika Scholarship for Medical Students is a one-time award founded to support undergraduate students on a pre-medical track who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to patient-centered, equitable healthcare. Established by Dr. James Charasika, the scholarship advances his lifelong mission of innovation, preventive medicine, and advocacy by investing in the next generation of physicians. The organization operates independently of any single city or state, serving students across the United States.