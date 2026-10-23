Michael Bogdan Scholarship For Healthcare Announces National Undergraduate Scholarship Opportunity For Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

MENAFN - GetNews)Michael Bogdan ScholarshipHealthcare executive Michael Bogdan launches scholarship program to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in healthcare across the United States

Boca Raton, FL - October 23, 2026 - The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare today announced the launch of a national scholarship program open to undergraduate students throughout the United States who are committed to pursuing careers in healthcare. The one-time award is designed to recognize students who combine academic achievement with a genuine dedication to serving patients and improving the healthcare industry.

Founded by entrepreneur and healthcare executive Michael Bogdan, the scholarship reflects his conviction that investing in future healthcare professionals strengthens communities, expands access to quality care, and encourages innovation across the industry. Michael Bogdan built his career at the intersection of healthcare and business, developing healthcare-focused real estate companies that provide professionals with the resources and environments needed to deliver exceptional patient care.

“Healthcare depends on the dedication of the people who choose to serve it,” said Michael Bogdan.“This scholarship is intended to support students who show both the academic capability and the compassion needed to make a lasting difference in the lives of patients and their communities.”

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must:



Be currently enrolled as an undergraduate student at an accredited college or university in the United States

Be pursuing a degree leading toward a healthcare-related career

Demonstrate a commitment to serving patients and improving healthcare

Submit an original essay before the application deadline Meet all scholarship submission requirements

Essay Prompt

Applicants will respond to the following prompt:“Healthcare is constantly evolving through innovation, technology, and compassionate patient care. Describe what inspired you to pursue a career in healthcare and explain how you hope to make a meaningful impact within your chosen healthcare profession. Discuss the values that guide your goals, the challenges you hope to address, and the difference you aspire to make in the lives of patients and your community.”

Essays will be evaluated on originality, clarity, thoughtfulness, and the applicant's demonstrated commitment to a healthcare career.

Application Details and Deadlines

Interested students should submit the following materials by email to...:



Completed application information

Original essay responding to the scholarship prompt

Current proof of undergraduate enrollment Student contact information, including full name, college or university, degree program, phone number, and email address

The application deadline is April 15, 2027. The winner will be announced on May 15, 2027. One deserving recipient will receive a one-time award of $10,000 to support their educational journey.

About the Scholarship's Mission

Because the scholarship is open to eligible undergraduate students nationwide, it is not bound to any single city or state. Michael Bogdan established the program to reach students wherever they are studying, reflecting a broader vision of strengthening the healthcare workforce across the country. Through this initiative, Michael Bogdan hopes to encourage students who share his passion for creating meaningful change within the healthcare field.

Additional information, including full application guidelines, is available at .

About Us

The Michael Bogdan Scholarship for Healthcare was founded by entrepreneur and healthcare executive Michael Bogdan to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in healthcare. Based in Boca Raton, Florida, the organization provides financial support to students nationwide who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to patient care. Its core mission is to invest in the next generation of healthcare professionals who will strengthen communities and advance the quality of care across the United States.