Keith Gebert Scholarship For Mental Health Opens Applications For Undergraduate Students Nationwide

MENAFN - GetNews)Keith Gebert Scholarship Supports Future Mental Health Advocates Through Essay-Based Contest

Los Angeles, California - October 23, 2026 - The Keith Gebert Scholarship for Mental Health is now accepting applications from undergraduate students across the United States who are committed to careers in mental health advocacy, counseling, social work, healthcare, or community support. This scholarship awards $1,000 to a student who demonstrates a personal connection to mental health and a clear vision for helping others.

Founded by Keith Gebert, an entrepreneur, investor, author, and philanthropist, the scholarship reflects his own journey with mental health challenges and his belief that lived experience can become a powerful force for good. Keith Gebert established the award to honor the values of compassion, generosity, and service demonstrated by his late mother, Sandra "Sandy" Gebert. Applications are open to undergraduate students enrolled or planning to enroll in accredited colleges and universities. The deadline to apply is July 15, 2027, and the winner will be announced on August 15, 2027.

Eligibility and Application Process

The Keith Gebert Scholarship for Mental Health welcomes applicants from all U.S. locations. Eligibility requirements include enrollment or planned enrollment in an accredited undergraduate program, pursuit of a degree or career related to mental health or healthcare, and a personal connection to mental health through lived experience or that of someone close to the applicant.

Applicants must submit an original essay of 500 to 800 words answering the prompt: "How has your experience with mental health shaped your goals for the future?" Essays should share personal stories and explain how those experiences have inspired a commitment to helping others. A complete application includes the essay, a brief introduction with the applicant's name, school, and area of study, and submission via email to.... Full details are available at .

About Keith Gebert

Keith Gebert brings a unique perspective to this scholarship. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, he learned resilience and sacrifice early in life when his mother left her career to care for his father after a tragic incident. Keith Gebert built a successful career in financial services, founding RightBridge Financial Group and managing over $100 million in client assets. He later founded RightBridge Private Capital Group and participated in investments across hospitality, technology, and real estate.

Beyond his professional achievements, Keith Gebert has dedicated himself to philanthropy and community service. He became one of Make-A-Wish New Jersey's youngest single-member Wish Grantors and has supported organizations including Staten Island University Hospital, Miami Children's Hospital, and the Tim Tebow Foundation. Keith Gebert is also a bone marrow donor, a Veterans Affairs advocate, and an ordained minister. In 2024, Keith Gebert retired from financial services to focus on advancing his studies in artificial intelligence and mental health. His Beyond Wall Street philosophy holds that true wealth includes health, relationships, purpose, and service.

Selection and Notification

The Keith Gebert Scholarship for Mental Health uses an essay-based selection method. One winner will be chosen based on the authenticity, clarity, and strength of their essay. The recipient will be notified and publicly announced on August 15, 2027. Interested students can learn more and apply by visiting or emailing....

About Keith Gebert Scholarship for Mental Health

The Keith Gebert Scholarship for Mental Health is a non-recurring award established in 2026 to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in mental health and related helping fields. Founded by Keith Gebert, the scholarship honors the values of compassion and service demonstrated by his mother, Sandra "Sandy" Gebert. The organization's mission is to encourage students who have faced mental health challenges to turn their experiences into purpose and to help others seek the support they deserve. The scholarship is not bound to any specific U.S. location and welcomes applicants nationwide.