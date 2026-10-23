Keith Dagostino Grant At Hofstra University Opens Applications For Business Scholarship Supporting Undergraduate Achievement

Oyster Bay, New York - October 23, 2026 - The Keith Dagostino Grant at Hofstra University announces that applications are now open for its one-time business scholarship, designed to support undergraduate students pursuing careers in business. The scholarship, established by financial industry veteran Keith Dagostino, recognizes students who demonstrate resilience, professionalism, and leadership potential. Applications will be accepted until May 15, 2027, with the recipient announced on June 15, 2027.

The Keith Dagostino Grant reflects its founder's commitment to fostering the next generation of business leaders. Keith Dagostino, a Hofstra University alumnus and Senior Managing Director, built a nearly three-decade career in finance through determination and ethical practice. His own journey-completing his BBA in three years and entering the financial industry at age 21-demonstrates the values the scholarship seeks to reward. "Resilience and professionalism are not merely buzzwords; they are the foundation of a meaningful career," said Keith Dagostino. "This grant supports students who have faced challenges head-on and emerged stronger, ready to lead in the business world."

The scholarship is open to currently enrolled undergraduate students at Hofstra University who are pursuing a degree within the business school or on a clear path to a business career. Applicants must submit an original essay of 500 to 800 words responding to a prompt about demonstrating resilience in overcoming a challenge and how that experience shaped their understanding of leadership. The selected recipient will receive a $5,000 award to support their educational pursuits.

Application Requirements:



Must be an undergraduate student at Hofstra University

Must be pursuing a business degree or career path

Must submit an original essay addressing the designated prompt Essay must include full name, student ID number, and contact information

How to Apply: Interested students should write their essay, prepare their documents with identifying information, and submit their application as a PDF or Word document attachment to.... The subject line must read: "Grant Application – [Your Full Name]."

The Keith Dagostino Grant is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state and welcomes applications from all eligible Hofstra University undergraduate students. The scholarship emphasizes the importance of leadership, ethical conduct, and perseverance-qualities that Keith Dagostino has demonstrated throughout his career and personal life. As a devoted husband, father of five, and longtime baseball coach, Keith Dagostino embodies the values of teamwork and discipline that the grant seeks to promote.

About the Keith Dagostino Grant

The Keith Dagostino Grant is a one-time business scholarship established to support undergraduate students at Hofstra University who demonstrate resilience, professionalism, and leadership potential. The grant provides financial assistance to students pursuing careers in business and encourages the development of ethical, determined future leaders. For more information, visit.

About Keith Dagostino

Keith Dagostino is a Senior Managing Director and Financial Advisor with nearly three decades of experience in the financial industry. A proud alumnus of Chaminade High School and Hofstra University, he holds Series 7, 63, and 24 licenses. Outside his professional life, Keith Dagostino is a devoted husband and father of five who has coached baseball for over a decade, mentoring young athletes in discipline, hard work, and teamwork.