Genemetrics Brings White-Label DNA Testing To Medical Offices

Austin, Texas - October 23, 2026 - GeneMetrics, a white-label genetic testing platform built for health professionals, is offering medical offices and clinics full access to its branded DNA testing services, enabling practitioners to launch a fully operational genetic testing program under their own name in as little as 72 hours. The announcement comes as patient demand for personalized genetic health information has outpaced what most clinical practices are currently equipped to offer.

Key Facts

GeneMetrics's Beyond-White-Label model handles all lab processing, bioinformatics, logistics, and report generation on behalf of the clinic Medical offices can be up and running with a branded genetic testing program within 72 hours of onboarding The platform supports testing options ranging from targeted diagnostics to whole genome sequencing All data handling is HIPAA and GDPR compliant, with multi-level encryption protecting patient records According to a 2023 McKinsey Health Institute report on personalized health, consumer interest in genetic and biological health data has grown significantly, with patients increasingly expecting their primary providers to facilitate access rather than directing them to third-party consumer services

Why Patients Are Asking Their Doctor First

Consider a patient who has tried three different supplements, adjusted her diet twice, and still can't get a straight answer about why her energy levels stay flat. Her functional medicine doctor suspects a genetic component but doesn't have the infrastructure to test for it in-house. She leaves with a referral to a consumer DNA service. She gets results she can't interpret and comes back more confused than before.

That's a gap GeneMetrics was built to close.

Patients aren't just curious about their DNA in the abstract. They want actionable answers connected to their care. When those answers come from a consumer platform with no clinical relationship attached, the results often raise more questions than they resolve. When they come from a trusted provider, inside a recognized practice, the clinical value is completely different. That's the difference between a PDF of raw data and a report that means something.

What the Platform Actually Does

GeneMetrics handles everything that would normally require a lab partnership, a bioinformatics team, and a compliance infrastructure. The clinic gets a fully branded patient experience, from the collection kit to the final report, without building any of that internally.

Practitioners can choose from a range of testing panels, including pharmacogenomics, which maps how a patient's genetics affect their response to medications, nutritional genomics, hormonal markers, and broader whole-genome options depending on the clinical use case. Reports are generated under the clinic's own brand, with GeneMetrics operating entirely in the background.

The compliance architecture matters here more than it might initially seem. Medical offices that bring genetic testing in-house take on real data liability. GeneMetrics's infrastructure is HIPAA and GDPR compliant with multi-level encryption, meaning patient genetic data doesn't pass through unsecured consumer-grade systems. For practices that have watched data-breach headlines hit other health tech vendors, that's not a minor footnote.

A New Revenue Stream With No Lab Build-Out Required

Adding genetic testing has historically meant either referring patients out entirely or investing in laboratory infrastructure that most clinical practices can't justify. Neither option is good. Referrals break continuity of care. Lab build-outs take months and require ongoing operational overhead.

The GeneMetrics model changes that math. A solo practitioner and a multi-location clinic face the same barrier: they don't want to become a lab, they want to offer genetic insights. The platform scales to both without requiring either to change how they operate. Practices add a revenue-generating service; patients stay inside the care relationship they already have.

For medical offices weighing whether to add this kind of program, the 72-hour launch window matters practically. It means a decision made this week can translate into patient appointments next week, not next quarter.

About GeneMetrics

GeneMetrics provides white-label DNA testing solutions that allow health professionals, clinics, and wellness brands to offer fully branded genetic testing under their own name. The platform handles all logistics, lab processing, bioinformatics, and report generation, so practitioners can deliver personalized genetic insights without building their own laboratory infrastructure. GeneMetrics is HIPAA and GDPR compliant and supports testing options from targeted diagnostics to whole genome sequencing.