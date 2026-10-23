2027 Jacob Frydman Scholarship Opens Applications Nationwide For Aspiring Real Estate & Finance Leaders

MENAFN - GetNews)Jacob Frydman A $25,000 national award founded by veteran real estate developer Jacob Frydman aims to empower undergraduate and graduate students driving the future of property development and community growth.

New York, NY - October 23, 2026 - The Jacob Frydman Scholarship for Real Estate Education has officially launched its 2027 application period. Undergraduate and graduate students across the United States pursuing degrees in real estate, finance, and property development are invited to apply for this competitive $25,000 national scholarship.

Established by prominent real estate attorney and investor Jacob Frydman, the initiative supports high-achieving students dedicated to shaping the future of the built environment.

Empowering the Next Generation of Industry Innovators

The scholarship program seeks to identify and reward visionary students who view real estate not merely as financial transactions, but as a catalyst for sustainable community development.

Key Application & Eligibility Guidelines:



Award Amount: $25,000 (one-time award)

Academic Criteria: Currently enrolled at or accepted to an accredited U.S. college or university with a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale.

Eligible Majors: Real Estate, Finance, Business Administration, Property Management, or closely related fields.

Residency: Open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents. Selection Process: Awarded based on a merit-driven essay contest emphasizing critical thinking, original insight, and leadership potential.

2027 Essay Prompt: Solving Community Real Estate Challenges

To apply, candidates must submit an original essay of 700 to 1,000 words answering the following prompt:

Identify a pressing real estate challenge or growth opportunity within your local community. Detail your strategic approach to addressing this issue and articulate the long-term impact you hope to create in your real estate or finance career.

A Legacy of Real Estate Mentorship & Experience

Scholarship founder Jacob Frydman brings nearly 40 years of commercial real estate expertise to this educational initiative. Throughout his career, Frydman has directed the acquisition and development of over 5.5 million square feet of commercial space nationwide, executing transactions valued in excess of $2.2 billion.

His portfolio features landmark New York City developments, including:



The DHL Center at 500 Tenth Avenue

The Aetna Building in Manhattan's Financial District Two Dag Hammarskjold Plaza near the United Nations headquarters

Beyond property acquisition and commercial transactions, Jacob Frydman has maintained a strong commitment to academic mentorship, having served as an adjunct professor of real estate finance at Columbia University. He currently serves as of counsel at the law firm Schwartz, Conroy & Hack. Jacob Frydman is admitted to practice in Ohio.

"Throughout my career, I've navigated complex real estate ventures and seen firsthand how transformative thoughtful development can be," said Jacob Frydman. "This scholarship serves as a launching pad for ambitious students who are ready to analyze their communities critically and lead the real estate sector into its next era."

Important Dates & Submission Details



Application Deadline: July 15, 2027

Winner Announcement: August 15, 2027 Award Usage: The $25,000 financial award can be applied directly toward tuition, textbooks, academic fees, and approved educational expenses.

To review the full eligibility rules, access the online application portal, or submit an essay, visit the official website at jacobfrydmanscholarship.

About the Jacob Frydman Scholarship for Real Estate Education

The Jacob Frydman Scholarship for Real Estate Education is an annual national grant program dedicated to supporting higher education for future property developers, financial analysts, and real estate executives. Founded by industry veteran Jacob Frydman, the $25,000 scholarship reduces educational costs while fostering community-minded leadership across the United States.