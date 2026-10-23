Effective Engineering Strategies Enhance Motor Winding Repair And Maintenance

A 6 kV, 1000 kW high-voltage motor experienced a rotor winding to ground fault. Due to urgent production demands, there was little time to spare. After professional personnel identified the faulty coil, it was directly bypassed and removed. The motor continued operating for six months before undergoing major overhaul. This method is also commonly adopted in many motor repair processes. Theoretically, all coils in the motor winding must meet electrical performance requirements as a necessary condition for normal operation. When inter-phase, ground, or turn-to-turn faults occur in the winding, continued operation of the motor will inevitably lead to worsening or spreading of the fault. Only by promptly addressing the fault points can existing faults be effectively repaired or isolated.

For faults occurring at the end of motor stator or rotor windings, repair is possible without removing the windings. However, if the fault occurs on the straight section of the winding-inside the iron core slots-the winding must be removed for repair. Depending on the impregnation process used in winding insulation, certain types of insulated windings allow the core to be heated so that the insulation softens, enabling localized slot removal and repair. For most winding insulation processes, however, such partial dissection is not feasible.

In special cases, therefore, a localized fault isolation approach can be adopted based on the impact of the fault point: by adjusting the wiring connections, the faulty coil can be electrically isolated from the rest of the winding-commonly referred to as“bypassing” or“cutting out.” This allows the motor to operate under suboptimal conditions. Motors treated this way may exhibit some degree of current imbalance during operation, and in some cases generate electromagnetic noise; in severe instances, the motor's load capacity may degrade to varying degrees. Nevertheless, this method at least helps alleviate certain production issues. Generally, applying this treatment to the rotor has less adverse effect than doing so to the stator winding, which tends to produce more significant negative consequences.

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We started in 1963, has more than 60 years of researching and manufacturing experience on electric motors. Transformed in 2022, a high standard and modern production base of electric motors is fast growing.