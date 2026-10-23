Bathgems Publishes 2026 Bathroom Remodel Statistics: Median Spend Rebounds To $15,000

MENAFN - GetNews)"“The answers exist, but they are scattered across a dozen reports. So we read all of them and put the numbers we could verify on one page, with the math shown for anything we calculated ourselves.” Todd Harmon, owner, BathGems. Image: Bathroom Remodel Statistics 2026 infographic, BathGems."BathGems has published a free reference page compiling more than 120 verified bathroom remodeling statistics for 2026, every figure linked to its primary source. Median homeowner spending on bathroom upgrades rebounded to $15,000 in 2025, a midrange remodel recouped 80% at resale, and vanities wider than 72" became the most popular enhanced size.

Denver, CO - October 23, 2026. BathGems, an online bathroom vanity retailer, today published a free reference page compiling more than 120 verified bathroom remodeling statistics for 2026, with every figure linked to its primary source and the full dataset available for download under a Creative Commons license.

The page draws on the 2026 Houzz Bathroom Trends Study, Zonda's Cost vs Value report, Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies, the National Association of Home Builders and the U.S. Census Bureau. Among the findings: median homeowner spending on bathroom upgrades rebounded to $15,000 in 2025 after dipping to $13,000 in 2024, and a midrange bath remodel recouped 80% of its cost at resale while an upscale remodel recouped 41.7%.

The data also shows a shift in vanity size. Vanities wider than 72" now account for 21% of enhanced vanities, up seven points, overtaking the 60" and 72" sizes. Wood tones have become the most popular vanity color at 31%, ahead of white. Set against the $15,000 median upgrade, a median 72" double sink vanity in the BathGems catalog ($2,649) is about 18% of the budget, and a median powder room vanity ($1,099) about 7%.

“Every week we get asked the same questions by customers and by writers, how much does a bathroom remodel really cost, what do you get back, how many bathrooms are builders putting in,” said Todd Harmon, owner of BathGems.“The answers exist, but they are scattered across a dozen reports. So we read all of them and put the numbers we could verify on one page, with the math shown for anything we calculated ourselves. Use it, cite it, download it.”

The report also compiles the latest NAHB Remodeling Market Index (62 in the third quarter of 2026), Harvard's projection that remodeling growth will slow to 0.5% by mid 2027, and Census-based figures showing 63.5% of single-family homes started in 2025 have two full bathrooms and 23.8% have three.

The page is at and will be refreshed as each source publishes its next edition.

About BathGems

BathGems (bathgems) is an online retailer of bathroom vanities, cabinets and fixtures, founded as a bathroom vanity specialist and now part of the AURA Modern Home family of brands. It is an authorized distributor of several popular vanity lines and publishes free research for homeowners, designers and writers. Media contact:....