Matte And Glossy Lamination Techniques Shape Modern Packaging And Print Finishes

MENAFN - GetNews) Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, China-October 23, 2026

Matte Lamination:

The matte lamination can protect the printing ink from scratching and make the finished surface of paper packaging box and bag feel like a soft "satin" finish that is really smooth to the touch. The matte lamination looks matte and not shiny. The matte lamination gives the packaging more rigidity, making it not only durable but also making the surfaces water proof as well.

Glossy lamination:

The glossy lamination makes the finished surface look shiny and can preserve the printing colors for years. The glossy lamination gives the packaging more rigidity, making it not only durable but also making the surfaces water proof as well.

Soft touch matte film lamination:

The soft touch matte film are exclusively and widely used for the luxury paper box, rigid box, cosmetic box and gift box. The soft touch film is made from BOPP(Bioriented Polypropylene film), which is a special kind of plastic film to achieve the soft touch effect. The soft touch matte surface presents a pleasant and intense velvety effect very similar to the peach skin. It is an exceptional product for luxury packaging in search of a touch distinction. The soft touch film is printable, glue-able and stampable. The soft touch matte film can add a strong velvet effect and luxury feel to cosmetic boxes and rigid packaging boxes. The soft touch film is anti-scuff, anti-scratch, so it can protect the matte black boxes from scratch problems.

Our Clients from all around the world:

Because we are a manufacturer of personalized paper boxes, paper tubes and paper bags, our clients are from various fields as long as they need personalized paper packaging boxes and paper bags. Most of our customers are from the beauty and cosmetic industry, fashion clothing industry, food and beverage industry, health care products, and gift products industry.

About Us

Guangzhou NSWprint was established in 1999, which is dedicated to manufacturing custom printed paper gift boxes, rigid paper boxes, magnetic closure boxes, drawer paper boxes, paper tubes, E flute corrugated boxes, printed paper bags, and other paper packaging products.