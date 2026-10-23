Ukrainian, Norwegian Defense Ministers Discuss Urgent Increase In Interceptor Missile Stocks

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry reported this on Facebook.

"The parties discussed options for an urgent increase in stocks, with Ukraine counting on Norway's support," the ministry said.

During the call, the ministers also focused on a project to integrate additional missiles into NASAMS air defense systems operated by Ukraine.

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Countering jet-powered drones was another topic of discussion.

"Aircraft are one of the most effective means of countering jet-powered Shaheds. Therefore, it is necessary to maintain a steady supply of ammunition for F-16 aircraft and increase its volume. Man-portable air defense systems are also an important component of protecting specific facilities. To strengthen its air defense, Ukraine needs additional systems and missiles for them and is counting on Norway's support," Khmara said.

He also thanked Norway for its leadership and significant contribution to strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Photo: Ukrainian Defense Ministry