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Russian Attacks Leave Nearly 105,000 Customers Without Power In Volyn Region, One Person Injured

Russian Attacks Leave Nearly 105,000 Customers Without Power In Volyn Region, One Person Injured


Date: 2026-10-23 04:38:32

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, acting head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration Roman Romaniuk reported this on Telegram.

He said the region had been attacked by more than ten jet-powered Shahed-type UAVs overnight.

"Attacks on energy facilities have left nearly 105,000 customers without electricity. Facilities in the Lutsk and Kovel districts were among those affected," the post said.

According to Romaniuk, one person was injured in the Russian attacks and a house was damaged in the Lutsk district.

Read also: Russian forces attack Rivne region overnight, leaving parts of region without power

There are also partial restrictions on water supply in Lutsk, and emergency repair crews are working in an enhanced capacity.

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UkrinForm

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